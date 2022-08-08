Opinion: New Everton Signing Could Have Resolved Chelsea's Transfer Woes

The 29-year-old could have answered several key issues the Blues have been struggling with in pre-season.

The majority of Chelsea's summer transfer window has been sent trying to attract defenders to the club.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively means that the Blues began the transfer window short on numbers.

The addition of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has aided in Chelsea's search for defensive depth.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

A long winded transfer saga with Sevilla star Jules Kounde ended in the young star signing for transfer window rivals Barcelona.

The Blues find themselves one centreback short as the Premier League started last week, and their first opposition, Frank Lampard's Everton, has just signed the solution to their problems.

England International Conor Coady has signed on loan to the Toffees after falling out of favour with manager Bruno Lage who has opted for a back four this season.

The change doesn't fit Coady, who is more comfortable in a back three, as Chelsea play most commonly.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Wolves loanee could have been a part of the Blues' defence, with Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta being at increased injury risk with their age.

The defender could have at least given cover in those positions for the season.

Though it is admirable that manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign a player for the future, perhaps it is time to be realistic and ensure that there are enough numbers in the squad to handle to rotation and injuries of a Premier League campaign.

Read More Chelsea News