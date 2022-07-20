Opinion: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Will Not Be Enough for Chelsea

The anticipated acquisition of the French star to Stamford Bridge will go some way to fix the hole left by slew of departures, but it won't be enough this summer.

With the loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, Chelsea need to recruit several additions to their defensive line to make up numbers and quality.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Kounde's 133 appearances for Sevilla and his inclusion in the 19/20 Europa League Team of the Season puts the Frenchman in a great position to do a lot of good in royal blue.

That being said, as impressive as the France International is, he cannot take up two names on the starting line up. The Blues still need another signing, of equal quality to have a chance of any silverware.

Chelsea are in a very specific position in the Premier League, too good to be in a battle for 3rd, yet not good enough to come near the top two spots. It will take an almighty effort from the London club to be in any contest next season.

The signing of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, the outfit are attempting to come closer to the winger's two former clubs, but there is still a disparity that new owner Todd Boehly will have to work hard to mend.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When Man City sign a new player, their financial superiority means that it almost doesn't matter if a signing flops, as it won't affect them long term.

When Liverpool sign a new player, they have meticulously scouted over several seasons and they rarely make mistakes.

To compete with either of these, Chelsea has to set out an infallible transfer policy whereby they sign along a strict criteria.

Read More Chelsea News