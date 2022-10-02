Skip to main content
Opinion: The Curious Case Of Denis Zakaria At Chelsea

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Denis Zakaria failed to make Chelsea's bench again against Crystal Palace, and there was no apparent injury for the Swiss international.

Denis Zakaria was a late summer signing for Chelsea from Juventus, and one that definitely came out of the blue and took a lot of people by surprise. The player only signed for Juventus in January from Borussia Monchengladbach, but the club were happy to loan him out in the summer.

Zakaria played for Switzerland in the week on international break, but was left out of the Chelsea squad for the trip to Crystal Palace yesterday as Graham Potter picked up his first win.

Could it be fitness? Or is Zakaria already deemed surplus to requirements.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria has yet to feature for Chelsea.

Denis Zakaria has yet to make his mark in a Chelsea shirt, and the fans may be starting to wonder where the new signing is. Zakaria struggled in midfield for Switzerland in midweek, but he certainly doesn't have a lack of quality.

The likely reason for Zakaria being left out is fitness. The Premier League requires a different level of intensity, one the midfielder may not have felt so far in the Bundesliga or Seria A. 

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria for Switzerland in the Nations League.

A transitional period is normal, as we've seen with Casemiro at Manchester United, and Zakaria can be expected to be in the squad very soon at Chelsea.

He has struggled as of late, but on form, Denis Zakaria is a brilliant midfielder who will add real quality to a Chelsea midfield who at the moment needs some inspiration.

