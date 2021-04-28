Comment: Timo Werner's form is becoming hard to defend

As the ball dropped to Timo Werner six yards out just ten minutes into the first half of a Champions League semi-final, you could have bet your house that it was not going in the back of the net.

You may have won the bet, but you wouldn’t have won big. The odds on offer would have been very short. Instead, all you can muster is a sigh and a shake of the head that it’s happened yet again. How thoroughly unsatisfying it was to see the much maligned Thibaut Courtois equal to the effort.

That’s the moment that sticks out in Werner’s performance, but the rest of it was equally as abysmal. Aside from the substitutes, he had the least amount of touches on the field and his passing accuracy of 70% was by far the worst of any in a Blue shirt. His influence was non-existent if not actually detrimental to the away side. Putting it bluntly, Chelsea would have won if it was Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, or dare I say Tammy Abraham on the end of that big chance.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead against Real Madrid, but it should have been 1-0 already. EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

His substitution was perhaps one of the bright points of the night, as the suffering of many a Blues fan ended and his German counterpart Kai Havertz entered the fray.

Timo Werner is an interesting enigma in that the statistics simultaneously say it all, whilst also showing that you cannot trust statistics alone.

In the former instance, his staunch defenders will point to the German having the most combined goals and assists of any Chelsea player in all competitions this season. They’d be correct - after all, you cannot argue with the cold, hard evidence of 23 G/A presented before you. As for the value of being fouled constituting being a ‘real’ assist, you could argue over that until the cows come home.

His assist against Manchester City is one of very few highlights in his fledgling Chelsea career.

It is nonetheless still a contribution, and truthfully it’d be remiss to say that he’s not made valuable contributions during his short time at the club. Assists against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in huge fixtures, in which both times he teed up the Moroccan magician Hakim Ziyech, or his goal this past Saturday in the top four clash against West Ham. These are big moments in which to cling on wistfully in the hope that the former RB Leipzig man might come good.

That seems but a pipe dream at this moment in time. When Chelsea’s scouting team did their research on Werner, this writer highly doubts they brought him in to snatch the odd assist here and there. His goal record in the Bundesliga was formidable, only second to a certain Robert Lewandowski.

Paradoxically, there was a period between November and February this season “Turbo Timo” managed one goal in 21 games, and before West Ham he’d not scored in the Premier League since that latter month. No Premier League player has missed more 'Big Chances' (21/29) in league and continental competition this season than the German.

A Premier League goal has been a rare sight for Werner. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Let’s be frank, that is a record not of the required standard to play for Chelsea Football Club. Blues fans can constantly mutter “23 G/A” over and over to kid themselves into thinking otherwise so they can sleep soundly at night, but it’s all smoke and mirrors. Pulling wool over the eyes of a glaring issue.

That Timo Werner continues to be afforded opportunity after opportunity after opportunity, both in the sense of game time and goal scoring chances, and continues to squander them is getting to the untenable point of no return. The cynic within oneself would suggest his price tag and the fact he’s a shiny new toy gives him that slack, whilst Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are not cut any.

Another defence that those with clouded judgements would offer is that he makes all the requisite intelligent runs. It’s often quoted that he finds himself in positions that his teammates would never find themselves in. First of all, that’s great. We must remember next time to forget the scoreline at the end of the match, and instead use the “great positions” metric.

Is it time for Tammy Abraham to get another chance? (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Second of all, is it that the players around him do not have the equal vision and footballing IQ of their German teammate, or is it because they don’t trust him with the responsibility? There were two occasions in the first half on Tuesday night that stand out, in which Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kanté both overhit their threaded passes through to the £52 million man.

One interpretation is that they were simply poor passes in wet conditions. Another is that they are simply too hesitant to release the ball quickly and early enough to a player unlikely to even get a semblance of a decent attempt off.

In all of this, it is genuinely difficult to be too harsh on Timo Werner. The man is trying, which is more than case be said for predecessors in his position like “The Man Who Would Be Offside” Alvaro Morata. It’s patent to see that he wears his heart on his sleeve, he is a sensitive soul as Thomas Tuchel remarked soon after his arrival at the club, and that his confidence is shot to bits.

Timo Werner's form leaves lots to ponder for Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But how much of it is ‘confidence’, and how much of it is a lack of ability? It’s a question that is pondered on the Chelsea side of Twitter after every single game. That it needs to be shows that something is amiss.

Despite basically giving Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick a Premier League career, Chelsea Football Club is not a charity. This is meant to be a feared institution. A giant of the game. An assembly of some of the finest football players on the planet. Yet this writer fears that standards are slipping, and fans who defend individuals by feeling sorry for them, or praise them for doing (and often failing to do) the bare minimum are partially responsible.

Many don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth. Why accept mediocrity and hide behind “23 G/A”? What is there to be gained? Not a Premier League title, that’s for sure.

Is a move for Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland the answer for Chelsea to push for a league title? (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

There’s still time for Werner to turn the tide, and probably more time than some of his teammates bound for the exit door for lesser crimes than making football look genuinely difficult and painful at times.

Putting one or two goals past the repugnant Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge next week will go a long way to making his critics eat his words - but just don’t put your house on it.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube