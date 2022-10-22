Skip to main content
Opinion: Trevoh Chalobah Has Relaunched His Chelsea Career

IMAGO / Sportimage

Trevoh Chalobah was brilliant again against Manchester United, and seems to have relaunched his career.

When Wesley Fofana left the pitch against AC Milan with an injury, the thoughts surrounding Trevoh Chalobah's future at Chelsea were that he could leave the club in the near future.

AC Milan actually had interest in the player, and his lack of game time was becoming an issue at Chelsea as he looked to grow himself as a player.

Things have drastically changed in recent weeks, and Chalobah looks undroppable.

Trevoh Chalobah against Manchester United today.

Trevoh Chalobah was brilliant again today against Manchester United, and played a perfect 94 minutes up until Casemiro equalised with a header. 

Graham Potter called Chalobah a solider yesterday, and he has certainly fought for his place back in the squad. Wesley Fofana is not due back until after the World Cup, and Kalidou Koulibaly pulled up with a knee injury after the Brentford game.

Trevoh Chalobah 

The form of Chalobah gives Potter a selection headache, but one he will be delighted to have. Chelsea have not lost in 31 games with Trevoh Chalobah starting the game, and that record does not look like being touched at the moment.

Chalobah now looks set to stay at Chelsea, and will fight for his place until the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what happens when Fofana is back fit, but at the moment, Chalobah is the first name on the team sheet.

