Opinion: What If Chelsea Can't Sign Sevilla Star Jules Kounde?

The 23-year-old is highly coveted by several major European clubs. With this summer's transfer saga tipping towards the ace going to Spanish giants Barcelona, what will Chelsea do without him.

The departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively means that the Blues find themselves in a desperate hunt for replacement starting centrebacks.

antonio-rudiger-andreas-christensen-chelsea-2020-21_161c6i6ouswri1tsr7aa63hlij

With the recent signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, one position is taken, but as Kounde looks less likely to be at Stamford Bridge next season, what are Chelsea's options?

Should they choose not to bring in another defender, they do theoretically have the numbers to cover every position, just simply.

Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James are both capable in the missing spots, as well as Malang Sarr and Cezar Azpilicueta if he stays.

Using James in this place does lose his attacking attributes that are better suited to the wing-play that star is famed for.

reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1

Outside of the club, Josko Gvardiol is a suitable option to bolster the defence. The young RB Leipzig star has strong passing and dribbling capabilities, a necessary component of the modern centreback.

The warning lights are not up yet for Chelsea. If the outfit find themselves in the same position in a month's time, then the side may need to look for solutions for the short term, but for now the side still have time to assess their options and make the correct choice.

