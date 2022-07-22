Skip to main content

Opinion: What Jules Kounde Brings To Chelsea FC

The 23-year-old is nearing a move to Stamford Bridge after competing with Barcelona for his signature.

With the departure of key defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who have moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the Blues are in desperate need for reinforcements at the back as the new season draws near.

antonio-rudiger-andreas-christensen-chelsea-2020-21_161c6i6ouswri1tsr7aa63hlij

Jules Kounde, though he can not make up for the loss of two defenders, would bring his own unique skillset to the side.

The Sevilla star was named in the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season for the 2019/20 tournament. He was part of the squad that won the Europa League that season in a final that finished 3-2 against Inter Milan.

The France International is famed for his passing, as well as his defensive ability, who is known to not dive into tackles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jules Kounde

The London outfit will make use of his quality passing, with manager Thomas Tuchel fond of developing play from the back and getting it to the wing-backs in his system.

Paired with two more centrebacks who are good with the ball at their feet, the Frenchman will accelerate the Blues' transition to the wings and into attack.

Kounde, if the deal is completed, would be an asset and could become a key part of the new defence Chelsea needs for next season.

Read More Chelsea News

Henry Lawrence
News

Chelsea Full-Back Henry Lawrence Loaned To MK Dons For The Season

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Magdalena Eriksson
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: Sweden v Belgium| How To Watch| Catch Chelsea Star

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Billy Gilmour
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard Wants To Bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour To Everton

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Knows His ‘Next Destination’ Is to Play for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Mason Mount
News

'The Right Direction' - Mason Mount on Chelsea’s Hopes for Next Season

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Declan Rice Mason Mount
Features/Opinions

Glen Johnson Believes Declan Rice Would Be 'Perfect' For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Allan Saint-Maximin
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Believe They Have Won the Race for Jules Kounde Ahead of Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago