Opinion: What Jules Kounde Brings To Chelsea FC

The 23-year-old is nearing a move to Stamford Bridge after competing with Barcelona for his signature.

With the departure of key defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who have moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the Blues are in desperate need for reinforcements at the back as the new season draws near.

Jules Kounde, though he can not make up for the loss of two defenders, would bring his own unique skillset to the side.

The Sevilla star was named in the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season for the 2019/20 tournament. He was part of the squad that won the Europa League that season in a final that finished 3-2 against Inter Milan.

The France International is famed for his passing, as well as his defensive ability, who is known to not dive into tackles.

The London outfit will make use of his quality passing, with manager Thomas Tuchel fond of developing play from the back and getting it to the wing-backs in his system.

Paired with two more centrebacks who are good with the ball at their feet, the Frenchman will accelerate the Blues' transition to the wings and into attack.

Kounde, if the deal is completed, would be an asset and could become a key part of the new defence Chelsea needs for next season.

