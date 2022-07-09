Skip to main content

Opinion: What To Expect From Manchester City Superstar Raheem Sterling

How will the English winger fair in his first season in Chelsea Blue?

Expectation is often a dangerous thing for a new player. With a move across the country and a batch of new teammates, there should always be an adjustment period.

Raheem Sterling

However when a player has been appointed an MBE by her Majesty and is set to make the most money of any other player in the team, it is difficult not to heighten expectation.

One man placed in a similar situation by the Blues was German sensation Timo Werner who tore apart the Bundesliga and has since scored 10 goals in the Premier League in two seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The thing that make Sterling different is that he is already proven in English football, having achieved double digits in the top flight for five successive seasons.

There is also evidence for how the England International will manage his transition from club to club. 

Raheem Sterling Trent Alexander-Arnold

During his first season after his transfer from Liverpool to Man City, the different in goal contributions was negligible, and so there is no reason why a far more experienced and consistent player as he is now can't achieve a similar feat.

The dreaded first season difficulties is never easy to avoid, but if there was ever a player in a position to avoid it, it would be Raheem Sterling MBE.

Read More Chelsea News

Dayot Upamecano
Transfer News

Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Dayot Upamecano As The German Side Look Poised To Sign Juventus Ace Matthijs de Ligt

By Kieran Neller27 minutes ago
Kante Azpi
Transfer News

Report: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Considering Approach For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Total Agreement With Manchester City To Sign English Forward Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Raphinha Not Traveling On Leeds United Pre-Season Tour And Growing Frustrated With Barcelona

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

By Connor Dossi-White8 hours ago
Allegiant stadium
News

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City's Nathan Ake Agrees To Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards9 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-18 at 17.43.06
News

News: Chelsea Announce Blue's Squad To Travel To America For Their Pre-Season Tour

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago