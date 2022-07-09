Opinion: What To Expect From Manchester City Superstar Raheem Sterling

How will the English winger fair in his first season in Chelsea Blue?

Expectation is often a dangerous thing for a new player. With a move across the country and a batch of new teammates, there should always be an adjustment period.

IMAGO / News Images

However when a player has been appointed an MBE by her Majesty and is set to make the most money of any other player in the team, it is difficult not to heighten expectation.

One man placed in a similar situation by the Blues was German sensation Timo Werner who tore apart the Bundesliga and has since scored 10 goals in the Premier League in two seasons.

The thing that make Sterling different is that he is already proven in English football, having achieved double digits in the top flight for five successive seasons.

There is also evidence for how the England International will manage his transition from club to club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

During his first season after his transfer from Liverpool to Man City, the different in goal contributions was negligible, and so there is no reason why a far more experienced and consistent player as he is now can't achieve a similar feat.

The dreaded first season difficulties is never easy to avoid, but if there was ever a player in a position to avoid it, it would be Raheem Sterling MBE.

Read More Chelsea News