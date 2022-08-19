Skip to main content

Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea

The 33-year-old is heavily linked with the Blues this summer transfer window after just six months in La Liga.

The London outfit has been without a consistent striker for years. The side have been relying on wingers and midfielders to carry the goal contributions, with the only possible exceptions being Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Thomas Tuchel's last solution was to buy Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, but after a very disappointing season at Stamford Bridge he has returned to the Italian club on loan.

Lukaku Belgium

The club's interest has been turned to former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon International scored 92 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions, including 68 in the Premier League.

The former Gunner left Arsenal in February as he signed for Barcelona, and has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The arrival of former Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has moved Aubameyang down the pecking order.

Lewandowski

Aubameyang could bring a lot to Chelsea going forward. As a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, he can bring a threat that the Blues have been lacking.

While he is not as quick as when he joined Arsenal, he fits into Chelsea's fluid attacking system and could be the key piece to tie their attack together and provide both goals and assists.

Read More Chelsea News

Mike Dean
News

Mike Dean Admits ‘Disappointing’ Decision in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Game

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Yet Tabled Third Bid For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Marcos Llorente
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Agreement For Marcos Llorente

By Stephen Smith
trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah 'Prepared' To Depart On Loan

By Stephen Smith
Marc Cucurella Anthony Taylor
News

Pundit Sympathies With Chelsea Fans Over Anthony Taylor Petition

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Pundit Says That He Loved Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte’s Passion in the London Derby

By Charlie Webb
Puli vs Leeds cover
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds

By Owen Cummings
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Chelsea's Aubameyang Interest A Stop Gap For Next Summer's Interests

By Luka Foley