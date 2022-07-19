Opinion: Who Should Chelsea Start Up Front Now Raheem Sterling Has Been Signed

With the signing of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling joining the fold, and the departure of expensive flop Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, the landscape of Chelsea's attack could be changing dramatically.

Countless names have been collected by the Blues to add to their front three. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech were all added to the roster in varying degrees of success, yet none have made themselves a staple in the starting 11.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Raheem Sterling joining is the closest management can get to assured Premier League quality, and so, assuming there are no formation changes, who will be manager Thomas Tuchel's go-to line up be?

The obvious solution would be to keep Germany International Kai Havertz playing through the middle, while the two versatile attackers Sterling and Mason Mount play either side of him, but the solution may not be that simple.

Out of the abandoned previous attempts, Werner stands out as a player to hold out hope with. Over his four year tenure at RB Leipzig, the striker scored 95 goals in his 159 appearances.

The forward has an eye for goal and it would be a great failure of Chelsea Football Club not to get the German goal machine firing yet again.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Although the player may not be able to get into the starting line up immediately, it should be a specific target of Tuchel to try and get him back in contention.

If not by demoting one of the other three, then by a change in set up, whereby Havertz or Mount play deeper to allow the extra forward.

Either way, it's safe to say that Thomas Tuchel has a lot to consider before his first game of next season's Premier League against Everton.

