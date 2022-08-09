Skip to main content

Opinion: Why Chelsea v Tottenham Will Be A Close Game And Why It Shouldn't Be

The upcoming London derby is primed to be an interesting match which could help predict the two team's seasons, but why will it be like that?

Chelsea finished 3 places above Spurs last season, and the game should have no right being so close, but the Blues' turbulent transfer window may hold the key to beating them until they have ironed out their issues.

The London outfit, due to departures from Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, have become shorthanded at the back. The addition of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly has helped their depth dilemma, but at least one more defender is needed.

Kalidou Koulibaly

This issue wasn't exposed by a lacklustre Everton, but a side with the combined strength of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski will penetrate any weaknesses in a club's defence.

The Blues, if firing effectively, as shown in their 2020/21 Champions League run, can work as a complete unit even against stronger sides and get results.

Tottenham have a dominant attack, adding Everton's Richarlison to their ranks to improve the outfit's depth.

Richarlison Everton

Chelsea should have the strength to beat off Spurs. They should have an almost nine-figure striker in their squad, but due to his ineffectiveness, Romelu Lukaku has been sent back to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Due to how late it is in the transfer window, whoever Chelsea sign to play in royal blue in their backline must be far more consistent and must fit into their style of play far better than last summer's attacker mistake.

