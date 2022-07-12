Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool’s Top Two Spots?

The England International forward is certainly a step in the right direction, but what can do the Blues bridge the gap next season?

In short, no. The side are so comfortably in third that they could sit in stagnation all summer and finish there. Signing players is important because stagnation isn’t good enough for a team like Chelsea. Nor is third place.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The main obstacle next season will not be The attack, it well be the back three. With Cesar Azpilicueta dubious as to his future, and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the outfit are in desperate need of reinforcements at centreback.

No doubt new owner Todd Boehly will splash out on new defenders, that isn’t the concern.

The defenders have to adjust each other. This means they have to be signed now. They have to grow comfortable with the people around them before the start of the season.

The side could end up with Man City’s Nathan Ake and a list of brilliant talent, but if it’s too late in the summer, it will be an issue.

IMAGO / Newspix

The need to replace an entire back line is not a common one and it comes with a very specific set of issues.

If a newly signed winger, for example United’s Jadon Sancho, doesn’t start well there will be less goals and that wing is ineffective. Then the manager brings on a younger talent to blood.

If a defender isn’t ready, they’ll pull the entire defence’s confidence and trust down with them or will force the manager to bring on an unprepared youngster into an incredibly stressful environment.

Chelsea need to bring in defenders, and soon.

