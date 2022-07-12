Skip to main content

Opinion: With Raphinha Going To Barcelona, Would Bayern Munich Ace Serge Gnabry Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?

Leeds winger Raphinha was the solution for Blues manager Thomas Tuchel: a fluid, fast-paced attack with soon-to-be new signing Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and the Brazilian up front.

With the player set to be moving to the Catalan club, interest has reportedly been shown to former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry.

Serge Gnabry

The star has been plying his trade in Germany since signing for Bayern Munich in 2017. Following two stints at Hoffenheim, the forward has 63 goals in his 171 appearances for the German giants.

Reports have speculated the ace may be resistant to joining another London side considering his Gunners roots, but putting that aside, how well would he do at Stamford Bridge.

The star Is famed for his deep runs, and for how multi-faceted he is. Gnabry could fit into the Chelsea front three in a heartbeat.

His Premier League record isn’t fantastic with his time at Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion being wholly unsuccessful.

The difference is that current Gnabry is a different player to the one that Tony Pulis cast aside. He’s clinical, fast, ruthless and Clever, and an asset to any team he represents.

Any evidence you need of his changed nature can be seen when he scored FOUR against Tottenham Hotspur in a 7-2 drubbing of the North London side in the Champions League.

