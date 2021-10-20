'Our Strongest Lineup' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Malmo

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Malmo in the Champions League.

It's matchday three in Europe and the Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a 1-0 defeat to Juventus last time out in Turin.

Meanwhile, Malmo are yet to record a point in Group H having suffered two defeats to begin their group stage campaign.

Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz

Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger come back into the side after missing out against Brentford. The Italian was rested while Rudiger was out with a back problem but has since recovered.

Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta start as wing-backs with N'Golo Kante also starting from midfield.

Mason Mount returns to the starting XI as he joins the attack with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

