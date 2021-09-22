'Perfect' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

The fans have given their verdict.

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel's side begin their Carabao Cup campaign with a home clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Kante (c), Saul, Chilwell; Ziyech, Werner, Loftus-Cheek

Bench: Bettinelli, Mbuyamba, Thiago Silva, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Malang Sarr was handed his Chelsea debut, while Kepa Arrizabalaga continued in goal for the Blues in Edouard Mendy's absence.

Tuchel made 10 changes to his side that beat Spurs. N'Golo Kante keeps his spot in the side, but chances are handed to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez and Trevoh Chalobah.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube