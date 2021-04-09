Player Profile: Chelsea-linked and Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch

Chelsea are interested in a move for 18-year-old Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, that's according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Chelsea are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs monitoring the player, who is valued at €35 million by the Dutch club.

Still only a teenager, Gravenberch is a highly regarded prospect across European football. With nearly 40 senior games at Ajax to his name, including in the Champions League, Gravenberch is rightfully mentioned alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga when considering Europe’s best young midfielders.

According to Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden, Gravenberch’s game draws similarities to Frank Rijkaard in terms of height and strength, and to Paul Pogba in terms of technique on the ball. The youngster has been linked to Juventus and Barcelona in recent months as his stock continues to grow.

This speculation also confirms Chelsea’s interest in signing a young midfielder this summer, after links to Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Gourna-Douath and Gabriel Menino in recent weeks. With N’golo Kante and Jorginho both older than 29, a move in this department could be wise.

What kind of player is Ryan Gravenberch, and what can he offer to a Chelsea midfield?

Gravenberch progressed through Ajax’s academy after joining at the age of eight, winning academy Player of the Year in June 2018. Three months later, he made his debut for the senior side aged 16, overtaking Clarence Seedorf as Ajax’s youngest ever Eredivisie player, as well as playing for the Netherlands u19s.

Gravenberch established himself in midfield with Jong Ajax over the 2018/19 season, playing 32 games in a deep-lying role, impressing with his physicality, passing range, technique and defensive positioning. The Paul Pogba comparisons came quickly - both players are 6’3, occupy a similar midfield position, and possess similar qualities on the ball.

The following season, Gravenberch increased his Eredivisie involvement to nine games, scoring twice, as well as being a regular in the youth side. However, his overall involvement with the senior side grew massively - from being in three league matchday squads in 18/19, to 17 in 19/20 before the season was cancelled in March.

This season, after the departures of Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek, as well as Frenkie de Jong and Mathis de Ligt in recent years, Gravenberch has shone as an integral member of a young Ajax squad, with an average age of 23.7. In February, he was ranked as the 6th best teenager in the world by FourFourTwo.

Gravenberch has only missed two of the opening 28 league games, scoring four and assisting six, as Ajax sit 11 points clear at the top. He also played every game of the Champions League group stage, scoring against Midtjylland, as well as every available minute in the Europa League so far.

According to WhoScored, Gravenberch is Ajax’s third best performer in the league, whilst his Europa League SofaScore rating of 7.38 is also the third best in the squad. This included fine back to back displays versus Young Boys, as Ajax won 5-0 on aggregate.

Gravenberch has looked extremely comfortable on the right of a midfield three in Ajax’s preferred 4-3-3 setup, which is occasionally shuffled into a 4-2-3-1.

Gravenberch’s drive on the ball, combined with an elegance and calmness, is particularly impressive. He is capable at dribbling himself out of tight spaces across the pitch, has a superb pass, and is able to resist a high press. You can see how much space he’s covering in his heat-map for this season:

His rounded game has drawn comparisons to top midfielders like Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira, although I see a shade of prime Nemanja Matic. Hypothetically he could partner any of the Chelsea midfielders in the current squad, and can contribute massively in transitioning defence into attack.

Gravenberch’s statistics stand up to this - at just 18 he is on his way to quickly becoming a ‘complete midfielder’ - standing out in many areas of output.

This season he is averaging 1.24 passes into the box per 90, in the top 12% for midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues. This high level is consistent with his 1.58 dribbles per 90, in the top 10, as well as his 2.71 carries into the final third per 90, in the top 5%.

Impressively, his 2.37 interceptions per 90 are in the top 1%, as is his percentage of dribblers tackled [52.9%].

It was Gravenberch’s fine form this season that saw him sign with super agent Mino Raiola, as well as winning his first cap with the Netherlands national team last month, when he also won Eredivisie Player of the Month.

With Gravenberch now linked with a host of top clubs, Chelsea have shortlisted the player ahead of a possible summer move.

With the average age of Chelsea’s midfielders [excluding Billy Gilmour] 28.3, and the futures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Ross Barkley uncertain, a young, versatile midfielder could add energy and dynamism into the midfield.

It will be worth keeping an eye on Gravenberch’s involvement at Ajax for the rest of the season, and with the Netherlands at the Euros, before a big club inevitably swoops for the youngster in the next one to two years.

