Player Profile: Roger Ibanez

There was a palpable groan of despair when Thiago Silva pulled up against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Having stretched to intercept a ball destined for the onrushing Son Heung-Min, Silva left the field clutching his thigh. As he was under Frank Lampard, the Brazilian has been a staple of consistency under Thomas Tuchel. His leadership and composure have been a welcome addition to a defence that suffered from all-too-common lapses in concentration last season.

But now with Silva out for the next few weeks, Chelsea's centre-half conundrum has been bought to light once more. Roma's Roger Ibanez presents an interesting option for the Blues as they look to find defensive reinforcements this summer.

Chelsea's switch to a fluid 3-4-3 has bought with it a change in approach across the pitch. With Tuchel deploying his wing-backs high and wide, Chelsea's centre-halves are expected to be more mobile. At times operating as full-backs to cover the space left in behind. Whilst in possession there is an added emphasis on confidently circulating the ball to play through the press. This is perhaps best explained by Antonio Rudiger's recent renaissance.

Thiago Silva's injury against Tottenham Hotspur has left Chelsea struggling for defensive options. (Photo by Andy Rowland)

Ibanez has experience of playing in a three-man defence at Roma. With the Brazilian's football upbringing in Italy no better grounding for a young centre-half. Strong in the tackle he is unafraid to engage the play, ranking in the top ten for both tackles attempted and tackles won in Serie A this season. There is a willingness to be proactive in his defensive actions that his proficient technique facilitates.

A similar build to his countrymen Silva, Ibanez despite standing at just over six foot is aggressive in the air - ranking tenth in Serie A for aerial duels won this season (49). His 69% success rate is an indication of his inability to judge his physical limitations though. Statistically, he holds up very well, and his positional sense is no less impressive as he again ranks amongst the top ten for interceptions this season (36).

Despite his stature, Ibanez is a dominant presence in the air.

Roma have enjoyed a fantastic season thus far and their ball orientated system allows Ibanez to flourish. Paulo Fonseca's side uses the ball efficiently. With their 84.2% pass accuracy enough to rank them above the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta. Who see marginally more of the ball than Roma.

Ibanez himself is a progressive passer. Offering himself as an option, he often looks to switch play from deep. He is averaging nearly one shot-creating action per 90, but his over-reliance on his right foot can cause problems in the build-up play. This also impacts his ability to bring the ball out of defence. His 50% dribble success rate owes a lot to his eagerness to instigate Roma's forays forwards, however. There's a youthful exuberance to Ibanez's play that needs to be tempered. But the raw stats are nonetheless promising. The 22-year-old is confident with the ball at his feet and is unafraid to dice with danger to aid his sides deep progression.

Ibanez is confident in possession and he often looks to break the lines with his passing.

Ibanez covers the ground well, keeping pace with his marker and using his body to wrap his foot around the ball and break up play. As previously mentioned, he excels in the tackle and thus the centre-half can counteract his aggressive ball progression with the ability to effectively recover possession.

At times Ibanez is guilty of being overzealous in the tackle and committing needless fouls. But his raw numbers indicate that with age and experience, this is only Ibanez's second season in European competition, his decision making will improve. He displays excellent technique and under the right tutelage has the ability to hone the best aspects of his game.

Ibanez draws striking similarities to Silva and would fit seamlessly into Tuchel's system. A technical defender whose progressive nature lends itself to the Premier League. The Brazilian is unsurprisingly in high demand with both Liverpool and Arsenal having been touted with a £35 million move. But Chelsea will feel confident that their tactical suitability can sway Ibanez should they look to test Roma's resolve this summer.

