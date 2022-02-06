Comment: Chelsea's Performance Against Plymouth Argyle Shows Importance of Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's hard fought 2-1 FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon went to show the importance that Thomas Tuchel has at the west London club.

The German tactician wasn't present at the fixture after a positive Covid-19 test which meant first team coach Arno Michels stood in on the touchline in his place.

After falling behind in the eighth minute following a goal from Macaulay Gillesphey, the Blues had to fight hard to pull the game back in their favour.

UK Sports Pics Ltd

Following several attempted attacks that didn't lead to much other than several shots rattling the Plymouth Argyle woodwork, captain Cesar Azpilicueta was able to find the equaliser with a cheeky backheel in the 40th minute.

The home side were then forced to wait until extra time to score the winning goal when Marcos Alonso slotted home a pull back from Kai Havertz in the 106th minute.

While Chelsea's game plan clearly provided them with the majority of opportunities, the home side struggled to create too much of note, with the away side holding strong defensively.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

The Blues finished the game with 41 shots on goal, 72% possession and a total of 20 corners, yet they only found the back of the net twice.

Thomas Tuchel is known for his cunning tactics and his expert analysis and prediction of how the opposition is going to play.

His pre-match tactics, as well as his ability to make changes during the game, has led to some of his most defining moments in charge of Chelsea.

In the Champions League final, when Chelsea arguably came in as underdogs against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Tuchel changed his side's tactics for the match on the team bus on their way to the Estadio do Dragao.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As Liam Twomey reports, Tuchel learnt that Guardiola had dropped both Rodri and Fernandinho from his starting lineup which was surprising.

Upon finding out the news, Tuchel swiftly tweaked his plans for the match, giving his team the advantage on the day.

That Champions League final was more a masterclass in managerial tactics than in playing style, with Tuchel getting the last laugh.

These in-game tactics that have characterised much of Tuchel's managerial career are what makes him such a special coach.

IMAGO / Sportimage

On Saturday afternoon however, when Tuchel wasn't present, Arno Michels was forced to step in and perform his role on his behalf.

Michels did reveal that Tuchel was commanding his team throughout the game from his quarantine.

"We stayed in touch with him (Thomas Tuchel) the whole game," he said in his post-match press conference. "He was involved in the preparation and everything was clear what we wanted to do. We stayed in touch the whole time."

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Tuchel's lack of presence on the touchline clearly had a profound effect on the Blues' performance on the day.

Hopefully for Blues fans and players everywhere, Tuchel will recover as soon as possible because Chelsea are going to need their instructions during their Club World Cup campaign this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube