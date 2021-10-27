'Positive Steps' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez's Return vs Southampton

Chelsea fans have had their say on Saul Niguez's display against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Saul, 26, made his way back into the team at Stamford Bridge to start for just the second time for Chelsea since his summer loan switch.

He played in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic following the injury to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and produced a much brighter display for the Blues, his best yet in a Chelsea shirt.

The Spaniard looked more comfortable on the pitch in west London and could've had a hat-trick against the Saints.

He had a header and curling effort excellently saved by Fraser Forster, while a lay-off in the second half was put wide from the edge of the box, squandering a glorious chance to get his first for the club.

Saul completed the full 90 minutes for Chelsea, a confidence builder for the midfielder, which will leave him with hope moving forward that he can reach his full potential while in the capital.

Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise for the Spaniard, saying: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy. We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

Chelsea supporters were also pleased with the improvement shown by the central midfielder as they sealed a last eight spot with a 4-3 win on penalties after it ended 1-1 in normal time.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to his display versus Southampton:

