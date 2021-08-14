Predictions: How Chelsea Will Fare in the 2021/22 Season

What are your predictions?

The 2021/22 season fully gets underway for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, and it's now time to make the predictions ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title after winning the Champions League last season in the German's first five months in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea are aiming to hunt their title rivals down from day one, not from January insists Tuchel and the 10 month-long season gets

Here are Absolute Chelsea's predictions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign:

Matthew Debono

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Quarter-finals

Champions League: Semi-finals

Player of the Year: Kai Havertz

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Nicholas Emms

Premier League: 2nd

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Semi-finals

Champions League: Semi-finals

Player of the Year: Romelu Lukaku

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Joel Middleton

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Quarter-finals

Champions League: Semi Finals

Player of the Year: Kai Havertz

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Chadley Nagel

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Semi-finals

Champions League: Semi-finals

Player of the Year: Mason Mount

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Reuben Rosso

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Semi-finals

League Cup: Winners

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Player of the Year: N’Golo Kante



Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Vayam Lahoti

Premier League: 2nd

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Semi-finals

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Player of the Year: Kai Havertz

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

James Evans

Premier League: 2nd

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Runners up

Champions League: Semi-finals

Player of the Year: Kai Havertz

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Reuben Rosso

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Semi-finals

League Cup: Winners

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Player of the Year: N’Golo Kante



Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Sam Tabuteau

Premier League: 3rd

FA Cup: Semi-finals

League Cup: Winners

Champions League: Quarter-finals

Player of the Year: Kai Havertz

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Finn Williams

Premier League: 2nd

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Semi-finals

Champions League: Semi-finals

Player of the Year: N'Golo Kante

Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube