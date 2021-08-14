Predictions: How Chelsea Will Fare in the 2021/22 Season
The 2021/22 season fully gets underway for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, and it's now time to make the predictions ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title after winning the Champions League last season in the German's first five months in charge of the Blues.
Chelsea are aiming to hunt their title rivals down from day one, not from January insists Tuchel and the 10 month-long season gets
Here are Absolute Chelsea's predictions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign:
Matthew Debono
Premier League: 1st
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarter-finals
Champions League: Semi-finals
Player of the Year: Kai Havertz
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Nicholas Emms
Premier League: 2nd
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semi-finals
Champions League: Semi-finals
Player of the Year: Romelu Lukaku
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Joel Middleton
Premier League: 1st
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarter-finals
Champions League: Semi Finals
Player of the Year: Kai Havertz
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Chadley Nagel
Premier League: 1st
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semi-finals
Champions League: Semi-finals
Player of the Year: Mason Mount
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Reuben Rosso
Premier League: 1st
FA Cup: Semi-finals
League Cup: Winners
Champions League: Quarter-finals
Player of the Year: N’Golo Kante
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Vayam Lahoti
Premier League: 2nd
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semi-finals
Champions League: Quarter-finals
Player of the Year: Kai Havertz
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
James Evans
Premier League: 2nd
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Runners up
Champions League: Semi-finals
Player of the Year: Kai Havertz
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Reuben Rosso
Premier League: 1st
FA Cup: Semi-finals
League Cup: Winners
Champions League: Quarter-finals
Player of the Year: N’Golo Kante
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Sam Tabuteau
Premier League: 3rd
FA Cup: Semi-finals
League Cup: Winners
Champions League: Quarter-finals
Player of the Year: Kai Havertz
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Finn Williams
Premier League: 2nd
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semi-finals
Champions League: Semi-finals
Player of the Year: N'Golo Kante
Top Goalscorer (All Competitions): Romelu Lukaku
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube