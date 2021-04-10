NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'Pulisic absolutely deserves to start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have yet to lose on the road under the German and will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league when they travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, James, Kante, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner

Thiago Silva is absent from the side due to suspension after getting sent off last time out in the league against West Brom.

Andreas Christensen misses out through injury as Kurt Zouma comes into the side. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic both start for the Blues, as Tammy Abraham makes the bench.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

