'Pulisic deserves better' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men are one game away from the final in Istanbul. The first leg ended 1-1 which sees Chelsea have the vital away goal heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Emerson

Kai Havertz starts in attack for Chelsea alongside Timo Werner and Mason Mount. Christian Pulisic starts on the bench.

Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are the back-three as Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right wing-back.

As expected, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho start in the double-six role.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

