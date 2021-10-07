Rating Chelsea's Start to 2021/22 Campaign: More to Come From Thomas Tuchel's Side

Just a fortnight ago, many negative questions were being asked of Chelsea after the Blues had suffered consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Juventus in the same week.

For any club in world football, losing to those two clubs could almost be accepted, or at least understood – but not at Chelsea, where the standards have been raised even higher than the usual Roman Abramovich heights since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Despite that first defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, Chelsea have still been the most impressive team in England and have the numbers to back it up.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

To call upon the old football saying: the table never lies, and the Blues have been the best in that regard, notching up 16 points going into the international break.

Tuchel's side lead the standings despite the run of fixtures they had to deal with, already facing Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, to some extent, Aston Villa as well.

Leading the summit, Chelsea also have the most superior goal difference in the league, which is largely due to the Blues' impressive backline that have conceded just three times this term – which is the joint-best in the division, alongside Manchester City, although the European champions have only conceded one goal from open play with Mohamed Salah and James Ward-Prowse scoring from the penalty spot against Edouard Mendy.

SIPA USA

Chelsea have also scored the second highest number of goals, only behind Liverpool, with Tuchel's Chelsea spreading the goals all over the pitch, with 12 different players finding the back of the net across all competitions this campaign.

At the start of the season, Chelsea were dubbed to push City all the way for the title and when Tuchel will be reviewing his team so far during the FIFA break, his side have done just that and more.

To make matters fairly easier for the Blues, Tuchel's side have been gifted with a favourable run of fixtures when club football returns as Chelsea face Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle in their remaining October games, while they kick-start the month of November with a tie against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Another boost for Chelsea will be the returns of Reece James and N'Golo Kante after the international break. James has three assists for Tuchel's men across all competitions this season, with no player having more than the English full-back.

Meanwhile, Kante will be a huge plus for Chelsea, being one of the world's best midfielders, who, surprisingly, is yet to play a full game in the league this term for Chelsea.

If you'd have to rate Chelsea so far this term, the Blues would score a solid nine out of 10, with more still to come from Tuchel's fierce Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube