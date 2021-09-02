Chelsea's Summer Transfer Window Rated - Romelu Lukaku Return, Saul Niguez Loan & Jules Kounde Setback

The transfer window for British clubs finally slammed shut at 11pm on Tuesday, after months of gossip, speculation, paper-talk and unfounded rumours. Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clubs finances, the £1.1 billion spent by British clubs was the lowest figure since 2015, although remains a gargantuan figure - dwarfing the £509 million spent by Italian clubs, and the £263 million spent by Spanish clubs in the same window.

Chelsea wrapped up their business with the loan signing of Saúl Ñíguez in the final hours of the window, joining Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli as the club’s incoming signings. At the same time, the club offloaded a substantial number of fringe players, including those previously part of the ‘loan army’, reaping in £122 million in sales - taking net spend to an incredibly impressive minus £20 million.

How did Chelsea’s window rate out of ten, considering the combination of incomings, outgoings, loan deals, and fees spent/received?

Incomings

Chelsea begin their business replacing 39-year-old keeper Willy Caballero, who left on a free transfer after four years with the club, with 29-year-old Marcus Bettinelli, previously of Fulham joining, also on a free signing. Bettinelli will provide depth for Edouard Mendy and Kepa, particularly with the former departing for the African Cup of Nations in January, and also fulfils a homegrown spot in the squad.

The club then broke their transfer record by re-signing Romelu Lukaku for a colossal fee of £97.5 million. Despite the huge initial outlay, this deal already looks like superb business. Lukaku is a proven goal-scorer, and will inject attacking impetus into a Chelsea side that struggled for goals last season (Jorginho finished top scorer in the league with seven penalties).

Lukaku bagged 47 league goals in 72 games at Inter, and got off to a flying start in his second debut against Arsenal with a well taken goal and a 95% pass completion rate. Lukaku will be keen to become the first Chelsea player since Diego Costa in 2016/17 to score 20 league goals - and these goals may prove crucial in bridging the 19 point gap with reigning champions Man City, and turning Chelsea from pretenders to title contenders.

Chelsea also completed a very late deal for Atletico Madrid’s 26-year-old midfielder Saúl - paying £4.2 million for a season-long loan, drawing comparisons to the 2018 deal to bring in Mateo Kovacic on an initial loan.

With up to 66 games to play this season, including in the Club World Cup in December, Saúl provides versatile depth to the midfield area, especially considering N’golo Kante’s recurring injury concerns, and the decision to loan Billy Gilmour to Norwich.

Saúl also came off a title winning season with Atleti, adding to his silverware collection of two Europa Leagues, a UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and Copa del Rey. The midfielder has played over 200 league games for Atletico since 2012, as well as representing Spain at the 2018 World Cup, and is capable in a number of different positions - providing cover throughout the squad. Last season alone, Saúl featured in three different midfield roles, as well on both the left and right as an auxiliary wing-back.

Upon the completion of the deal, director Marina Granovskaia said, “he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season”.

With Jorginho and N’golo Kante both turning 31 before the end of 2022, the addition of Saúl is wise business in adding extra legs into midfield, allowing proper rotation in the domestic and continental competitions. Furthermore, the loan does not include an obligation to buy, giving Chelsea the flexibility to reassess their midfield options next summer.

Outgoings

Chelsea loaned or sold a total of 29 players - representing a significant trimming of a bloated squad. With new destinations still to be found for the likes of Ross Barkley and Lewis Baker, this number could yet grow higher.

Impressively, the club acquired a total of over £120 million this summer by maximizing incoming transfer fees through the negotiating nous of Granovskaia. Tammy Abraham, who was clearly not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans post January, fetched £34 million from Roma, whilst Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori brought in a combined £54 million.

These three deals constituted 90% of the Lukaku deal. Chelsea are often praised as the best run club in the world, and this window is further proof of the clubs effectiveness in extracting maximum value for their assets.

Chelsea also brought in £36.5 million through the sales of Davide Zappacosta, Ike Ugbo, Marc Guehi and Olivier Giroud (the former three playing a combined 26 games for the club), whilst finding temporary new homes for promising youngsters Ethan Ampadu, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen. The likes of Danny Drinkwater, Michy Batshuayi and Abdul-Baba Rahman, stagnating in their careers, were also loaned out, sparing the club the full brunt of their wages.

Importantly, Chelsea negotiated ‘buyback clauses’ into a number of outgoing deals - ensuring the club can re-sign the player for a reasonable fee in the future if the player is open to such a move. Wing-back Tino Livramento, awarded 2021 Academy Player of the Year, joined Southampton for £5million, although the club retain a buyback option in the region of £25-40 million.

This is effectively a win-win situation. If Livramento impresses at a high standard, the club can re-acquire him for a relatively sensible fee in the future. However, if the club passes on this option, they have still gained £5 million that contributed to incoming signings, and Livramento has the stability of a permanent home outside of the ‘loan army’ system.

Chelsea also inserted a £68 million clause into Abraham’s contract valid from 2023, after witnessing the development of Lukaku in Serie A and the benefits to his growth and overall game. Tino Anjorin, a highly-regarded prospect, can also be re-signed by the club for £34 million after joining Lokomotiv Moscow on a loan-to-buy deal.

Overall, given the club have strengthened in both attack and midfield, whilst managing to gain over £20million through a number of sales, it would be fair to rate the window 8/10.

How could it have been better?

Chelsea’s transfer window could’ve been rated a nine of perfect 10 if two deals were completed. Firstly, the club were frustrated in their pursuit of Sevilla’s 22-year-old centre-back Jules Kounde - despite agreeing personal terms, the Spanish club insisted on receiving his full release clause of €80 million, which Chelsea were unwilling to pay.

After offloading Zouma to make room in the squad for a new defender, the club will be disappointed the Kounde deal could not be completed - an elite prospect, Kounde is considered one of the best under 23-year-old centre backs in world football and would place Chelsea in an advantageous position to seriously challenge for the Champions League again. However, the reintroduction of academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah into the first-team is certainly a silver lining to that cloud.

Secondly, Chelsea were also unsuccessful in their pursuit of wing-back Achraft Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £51 million. After selling Livramento, who also plays primarily as a wing-back, and is considered one of the club’s finest academy graduates, the right wing-back role is looking a little thin in terms of depth.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi is capable in this position, having started there in the Super Cup victory versus Villarreal, and saw a deadline day loan to Borussia Dortmund fall through, perhaps given the issues relating to wing-back depth.

All in all, Chelsea fans should be very happy with the club’s business this window, who look set to seriously challenge Man City for the title, as well as competing again in European competition.

