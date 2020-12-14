'Next season it is then' - Chelsea fans react to last-16 Champions League tie vs Atletico Madrid

Reaction: Chelsea fans reflect on last-16 Champions League tie vs Atletico Madrid
Chelsea fans have reacted to the last-16 Champions League draw which sees the Blues face Atletico Madrid.
The draw was made in Nyon on Monday and Frank Lampard's side will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Diego Costa will also return to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea finished top of Group E but were arguably handed one of the toughest draws for the Round of 16.
Here's how Blues fans reacted on social media:
The first legs will take place on 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March.
Full list of confirmed ties:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
FC Porto vs Juventus
PSG vs Barcelona
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
