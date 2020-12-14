'Next season it is then' - Chelsea fans react to last-16 Champions League tie vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to the last-16 Champions League draw which sees the Blues face Atletico Madrid.

The draw was made in Nyon on Monday and Frank Lampard's side will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Diego Costa will also return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished top of Group E but were arguably handed one of the toughest draws for the Round of 16.

Here's how Blues fans reacted on social media:

The first legs will take place on 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March.

Full list of confirmed ties:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

PSG vs Barcelona

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

