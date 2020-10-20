SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard naming Blues XI to face Sevilla in Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard naming his starting XI to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It's the opening game of Group E in west London on Tuesday, and Lampard's side will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-3 draw against Southampton at the weekend.

The big news of the evening is that Edouard Mendy returns to the side following a thigh problem which he picked up on international duty with Senegal, and he replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

Jorginho captains the Blues in west London as Reece James and Thiago Silva return to the backline.

Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mendy, Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, James; Jorginho, Kante; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount; Werner 

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Abraham, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Emerson 

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter following the announcement of the Chelsea team:

