'Ready to Win' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Juventus

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Tuchel's side are second in Group H after the 1-0 defeat in Turin back in September.

A win will put the Blues in a good position to progress as group winners.

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi



Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger start at the back alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

Jorginho has shaken off a knock to play in midfield next to N'Golo Kante.

Romelu Lukaku returns to the matchday squad as he begins from the bench. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic start in attack for the Blues.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

