'Really Disappointed' - Chelsea Fans React to Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell Exclusion Against Zenit

Chelsea fans have reacted to Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell being named on the bench in Chelsea's Champions League clash with Zenit.

Thomas Tuchel named the pair amongst the substitutes.

It's the start of their European Cup defence on Tuesday night in west London as they play out their first match of Group H against Russian opposition.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Cesar Azpilicueta captains the side, playing alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Edouard Mendy in goal.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs as Chilwell is yet again left out. The defender has not featured since the Champions League final last season.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are named in midfield as Saul Niguez drops to the bench..

Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all start in attack for the Blues in west London.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to Werner and Chilwell not being named in the starting XI on social media:

