September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Really Disappointed' - Chelsea Fans React to Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell Exclusion Against Zenit

The fans have spoken.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell being named on the bench in Chelsea's Champions League clash with Zenit.

Thomas Tuchel named the pair amongst the substitutes.

It's the start of their European Cup defence on Tuesday night in west London as they play out their first match of Group H against Russian opposition.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Cesar Azpilicueta captains the side, playing alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Edouard Mendy in goal.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs as Chilwell is yet again left out. The defender has not featured since the Champions League final last season.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are named in midfield as Saul Niguez drops to the bench..

Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all start in attack for the Blues in west London. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to Werner and Chilwell not being named in the starting XI on social media:

More Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009438
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Zenit St Petersburg Opener

1006141650
Features/Opinions

'Really Disappointed' - Chelsea Fans React to Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell Exclusion Against Zenit

sipa_35009437
Features/Opinions

'Chilly Needs Games' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Zenit St Petersburg

sipa_33415334
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

sipa_32834484
News

'A Lot of People Are Doing a Lot of Good Things at the Club.' - Joe Cole Makes Chelsea Transfer Admission

sipa_28899954
News

Former Blue Joe Cole Labels Chelsea 'Favourites' For Champions League

pjimage (23)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Message to Chelsea's Forgotten Trio

pjimage (22)
News

'Immense' - Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise Upon Romelu Lukaku