'Relatively Happy' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Everton

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

The Blues boss has made just one change to his side that drew 1-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night when they faced Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N'Golo Kante as Tuchel opts for just a single change to the team which drew 1-1 in Manchester on Thursday night.

Mateo Kovacic has made a surprise early return to the Chelsea squad, being named amongst the substitutes as Kante does not make the squad.

The same front three has been named despite their poor form in front of goal at Old Trafford.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube