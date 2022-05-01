Skip to main content

'Relatively Happy' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Everton

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

The Blues boss has made just one change to his side that drew 1-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night when they faced Manchester United.

imago1011242685h

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N'Golo Kante as Tuchel opts for just a single change to the team which drew 1-1 in Manchester on Thursday night.

Mateo Kovacic has made a surprise early return to the Chelsea squad, being named amongst the substitutes as Kante does not make the squad.

The same front three has been named despite their poor form in front of goal at Old Trafford.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011629573h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms7 minutes ago
imago1011130316h
News

Andreas Christensen Urges Chelsea to Rediscover Form Ahead of Everton Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes He Didn't Push Frank Lampard Out of Chelsea Job Ahead of Everton Meeting

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011130316h
News

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea Excitement Ahead of Everton Clash & Frank Lampard Reunion

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Face Everton

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Excited' to Meet Frank Lampard But Won't 'Exchange Gifts' as Chelsea Face Everton

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011629582h
News

Full Chelsea Team News for Everton Clash as Christensen Hopeful of Return

By Nick Emms7 hours ago
imago1011396342h (1)
Transfer News

Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid Contract Details After Agreeing Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms15 hours ago