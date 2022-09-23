Report: Brad Friedel Believes Christian Pulisic Will Benefit From Thomas Tuchel's Departure

Brad Friedel is a fan of Christian Pulisic due to his American heritage, and the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper believes Thomas Tuchel leaving Chelsea will benefit Pulisic.

Pulisic has had a tough last year and a half at Chelsea since lifting the Champions League with the club in 2021, and the player had not been able to get going or prove his quality.

The player may be asked to play a role that suits him more under Graham Potter, who has a track record of improving players at Brighton.

Brad Friedel believes Thomas Tuchel leaving could benefit Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Speaking to Betway, Brad Friedel said he feels Thomas Tuchel's departure could really help Christian Pulisic and start a resurgence for his career at Chelsea.

"From a United States fan perspective, I want Pulisic to play more, and I want him to do well in the World Cup. He may really benefit from Thomas Tuchel leaving, because things weren’t going incredibly well on the playing front in terms of starts and minutes on the pitch.

Brad Friedel backs Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Again, I don’t know what Graham Potter’s views are of him, but he is a new head coach so he is going to give him a chance: I am sure of that at some stage. But he might be one of the players who really benefits from a managerial change."

It will be intriguing to see what Graham Potter does with Pulisic, but the player will be hopeful there is at least an opportunity at the club, an opportunity that may not have been present under Thomas Tuchel.

