Skip to main content
Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

Brad Friedel believes new Chelsea signing and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is one for the future.

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire and sent him back on loan until December 2022, and ex-Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes the player is a signing for the future, and will not displace either of Chelsea's current goalkeepers.

Friedel is well versed when it comes to Slonina, with the keeper being from his native America, and believes while the player has talent, it will not be enough at the moment to become Chelsea's number one outright on arrival.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are expected to stay at Chelsea's number one and two.

Gabriel Slonina

Gabriel Slonina will return to Chelsea in December.

Speaking to BetWay, Brad Friedel detailed how he felt while Gabriel Slonina is certainly a player for the future for Chelsea, he will not become the number one upon arrival at the club in December.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I know Slonina well. I have watched him a lot. He is one for a long way ahead. Chelsea, in my opinion, are not signing him to play right now. I would assume they would be looking for loans for him. Chelsea, look at their number 1 and 2, and the amounts they paid for them, and the amounts they pay to them, and their ages. 

There is a long way to go to be Chelsea’s number one. I would assume they purchased him as a project for the future".

Slonina

Brad Friedel backs Gabriel Slonina for the future.

Edouard Mendy has come under criticism at Chelsea lately, but the Senegal international is expected to come through the fire and prove his worth for the club again. 

Kepa will look at Graham Potter joining the club as the opportunity for a new start, and will hope for a proper chance at the number one spot in the coming weeks.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic v West Ham
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Christian Pulisic Will Benefit From Thomas Tuchel's Departure

By Dylan McBennett
Stefano Pioli
News

AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees To Salary Cut Talks Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: A Contract Extension For N'Golo Kante At Chelsea Is Not Close

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy & N'Golo Kante
News

Report: N'Golo Kante And Edouard Mendy Injury Updates

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James Tammy Abraham
Match Coverage

Italy Vs England - Where To Watch

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic
News

Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz
News

Kai Havertz Ahead of Germany Fixtures In The UEFA Nations League

By Melissa Edwards