Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire and sent him back on loan until December 2022, and ex-Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes the player is a signing for the future, and will not displace either of Chelsea's current goalkeepers.

Friedel is well versed when it comes to Slonina, with the keeper being from his native America, and believes while the player has talent, it will not be enough at the moment to become Chelsea's number one outright on arrival.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are expected to stay at Chelsea's number one and two.

Gabriel Slonina will return to Chelsea in December. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to BetWay, Brad Friedel detailed how he felt while Gabriel Slonina is certainly a player for the future for Chelsea, he will not become the number one upon arrival at the club in December.

"I know Slonina well. I have watched him a lot. He is one for a long way ahead. Chelsea, in my opinion, are not signing him to play right now. I would assume they would be looking for loans for him. Chelsea, look at their number 1 and 2, and the amounts they paid for them, and the amounts they pay to them, and their ages.

There is a long way to go to be Chelsea’s number one. I would assume they purchased him as a project for the future".

Brad Friedel backs Gabriel Slonina for the future. IMAGO / Icon SMI

Edouard Mendy has come under criticism at Chelsea lately, but the Senegal international is expected to come through the fire and prove his worth for the club again.

Kepa will look at Graham Potter joining the club as the opportunity for a new start, and will hope for a proper chance at the number one spot in the coming weeks.

