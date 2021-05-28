Road to the Final: How Chelsea Reached the 2020/21 Champions League Final

Chelsea take on Manchester City in an all-English UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won two consecutive matches against Pep Guardiola's team and will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins.

The Blues will be appearing in their third Champions League final and their first since winning the competition for the first time against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Let's take a look at the 12 games that got them to this stage.

Group-Stage Matchday 1: Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea's 2020/21 Champions League campaign started with an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

But the performance of Edouard Mendy didn’t go unnoticed after the giant Senegalese shot-stopper made a brilliant save in the first half.



Group-Stage Matchday 2: Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS/Sipa USA

Chelsea got their first European win on the board in emphatic fashion on matchday two, thumping Krasnodar 4-0 away from home.

Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic sealed the win, while Jorginho was afforded an early penalty miss.



Group-Stage Matchday 3: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Timo Werner scored two first-half penalties and Tammy Abraham added a third as Chelsea took control of their Champions League group with a 3-0 win over Rennes.

Just as importantly, Edouard Mendy secured a fifth-successive Chelsea clean sheet, shutting out his former club.



Group-Stage Matchday 4: Rennes 1-2 Chelsea

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

There was no clean sheet for Edouard Mendy this time, but Chelsea booked their place in the last-16 thanks to Olivier Giroud's late winner.

The Blues looked to have let victory slip when Serhou Guirassy cancelled out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s early goal, but Giroud produced a splendid header to claim the win.



Group-Stage Matchday 5: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea

Photo Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

Olivier Giroud was Chelsea's match-winner for the second time as he scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Sevilla that clinched first place in Group E for the Blues.

The veteran France striker, who was making his 50th start for Chelsea, scored a perfect hat-trick – left foot, right foot and a header, and then grabbed a late penalty.



Group-Stage Matchday 6: Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea ended the Champions League group stage with a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar.

Remy Cabella put the Russian side ahead in the first half at Stamford Bridge before Jorginho equalised from the penalty spot a few minutes later.

Tammy Abraham twice went close for Chelsea in open play but despite his tireless efforts up front the Blues could not find a winner. The draw sealed an unbeaten group stage and saw the Blues finish top spot in Group E.



Round of 16 - First Leg: Atlético Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The first European match of the Tuchel era came against Atlético Madrid, where a sublime goal from Giroud gave Chelsea a precious 1-0 win against the eventual La Liga champions.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, the Frenchman scored a stunning overhead kick to give the Blues a hugely impressive win, putting them firmly in control of their tie with Diego Simeone’s in-form side.



Round of 16 - Second Leg: Chelsea 2-0 Atlético Madrid (3-0 on aggregate)

©Atletico de Madrid Cordon Press/Sipa USA

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri deservedly sealed Chelsea’s progress in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, where Stefan Savić was sent off late on for elbowing Antonio Rüdiger.

The aggregate scoreline was an emphatic 3-0 and that was with Chelsea missing Jorginho and Mason Mount through suspension, two of their most influential midfielders.

The victory saw Tuchel's side secure their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.



Quarter-Finals - First Leg: FC Porto 0-2 Chelsea

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Mount and Ben Chilwell opened their Champions League accounts to give Chelsea two crucial away goals in the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Porto in Seville.

This was another professional and assured European performance to follow the ones Chelsea produced in both legs of their last-16 tie against Atlético Madrid.

Quarter-Finals - Second Leg: Chelsea 0-1 FC Porto (2-1 on aggregate)

(Photo: Adam Escada/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)

Chelsea edged into the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory despite a 1-0 defeat by Porto in their last-eight second leg in Seville.

The west Londoners reached the semis for the first time since 2014 after winning the first leg 2-0, although Porto gave them a late scare with Mehdi Taremi's stunning overhead kick in second-half added time.



Semi-Finals - First Leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea grabbed a vital away goal in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first-leg tie.

Christian Pulisic put the Blues ahead with a composed finish, but Karim Benzema's superbly taken equaliser ensured the spoils were shared.

Tuchel's side looked the better team at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, but failed to kill off the tie as Real Madrid showed their battling qualities.



Semi-Finals - Second Leg: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 on aggregate)

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

After a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital, Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners against the 13-time European Cup winners to set up an all-English showdown against Manchester City.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored the goals as the Blues reached their first Champions League final since 2012.

Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg, Real were outplayed by Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.



Looking ahead to the final versus Manchester City

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester City are heavy favourites over Chelsea in the final, but Tuchel has already proved he can come up with a plan to beat the Citizens, having won the last two contests against Guardiola's side.

Tuchel, along with Thiago Silva, will be desperate to make up for last season's final loss with Paris Saint-Germain, and after being within touching distance of the UEFA Champions League trophy last term.

Guardiola has lost more matches against Chelsea in all competitions than any other club (seven).

