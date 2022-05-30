The Highs & Lows of the Roman Abramovich Chelsea Era - From Moscow, to Munich & Porto

Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign as Chelsea owner has come to an end as Todd Boehly's consortium have officially been announced as the new owners of the club.

The American-Swiss consortium, led by Todd Boehly, have now taken full control of Chelsea and will get to work ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, putting an end to the Russian's reign.

The Abramovich era has had a huge number of highs, with several lows also during the Russian-born ownership of Chelsea.

IMAGO / Allstar

Abramovich purchased Chelsea back in 2003, joining the club with the Ken Bates seal of approval who promised that Abramovich would take Chelsea to the next level.

"We have the resources and ambition to achieve even more given the huge potential of this great club," Abramovich said upon completing the deal, as quoted by the Guardian.

The oligarch did just that, overseeing the most successful period of Chelsea's history, departing having won every trophy there was to win during his tenure.

The Roman empire began as Claudio Ranieri was the first manager to feel the wrath of the new man in town, losing his job in May 2004 before being replaced by a certain Jose Mourinho.

IMAGO / HJS

The Portuguese head coach brought immediate results as the Roman Empire was built, lifting the Premier League in 2004/05 before the owner joined his team on the bus parade around London to celebrate the success.

Good times continued as Mourinho led the club to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League cups during the three years he was at the club before departing in 2007.

The first heartbreak under Abramovich came in 2008, one that still hurts Chelsea fans as the Blues reached their first-ever Champions League final but fell to defeat on penalties to league rivals Manchester United.

They were on the verge of lifting their first Champions League trophy with John Terry having the chance to win it for the Blues, but an unfortunate slip saw his sky over the bar.

IMAGO / ANP

In 2010, seven years since the purchase, Abramovich saw his side win a historic double under Carlo Ancelotti as Chelsea won the league and FA Cup in one of the most memorable seasons.

Despite the success, Ancelotti was given his marching orders, dismissed in the Goodison Park tunnel as Chelsea finished second in the Premier League.

Then came the most memorable night in the history of the football club - Munich. May 19 2012, a night Chelsea will never forget.

Chelsea started the season in poor form as Andre Villas-Boas came in as head coach, dubbed the next Mourinho.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The young Portuguese manager could not handle the pressure at a club like Chelsea and was sacked halfway through the season, with the Blues looking set for their most miserable season under Abramovich.

The reigns were handed to assistant boss and Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo, who defied all odds to lift the one trophy that had escaped Abramovich - the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea were underdogs throughout the competition but an unbelievable match in Germany, against Bayern Munich in their own stadium, saw the Blues come out on top on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Didier Drogba the hero.

The next season saw Chelsea add the UEFA Europa League to their cabinet in a season which left more to be desired, resulting in Abramovich giving the Blues fans what they wanted and bringing in Mourinho for a sensational return.

Mourinho ensured that his return was not just a sentimental one as he brought trophies back to the club, lifting the League Cup and Premier League upon his return before being dismissed once again in the 2015-16 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Conte was the next boss to lift the Premier League, adding an FA Cup to his collection too before meeting the same fate as many of his predecessors and being fired.

Maurizio Sarri came next, adding another Europa League title before Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea faced a transfer ban and the loss of their star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Chelsea legend secured a Champions League spot for his team once more but fell to defeat in an FA Cup final before also being dismissed the following season and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

With many similarities to the 2011-12 season, Chelsea ended the season with their second Champions League trophy - a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in a night to remember in Porto seeing them lift the competition once again.

The Russian completed his collection as Chelsea owner in 2022, seeing his side lift the Super Cup, as well as the Club World Cup after failing to do so following the 2012 Champions League win as Abramovich bows out having won all there is to win in football.

Then came the sanctions as the UK Government named Abramovich as an individual whose assets they chose to seize following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGO / PA Images

The owner did his best to hold onto the club, asking Chelsea Foundation's trustees to take stewardship of his Chelsea, which was rejected.

This resulted in the sale of the club, with a quicker-than-usual process seeing the American-Swiss consortium, headed by Boehly, take over from Abramovich on May 26.

The Russian leaves Chelsea in a much better state than he found it, having won it all with the Blues, leaving them as one of the best and most coveted sides in the world.

It's now time for a new chapter, a new era, to look forward to the Boehly era. Chelsea enjoyed a lot of good times under Abramovich and will be hoping more success follows in the years to come. For now, farewell Abramovich and welcome Boehly and co.

