After reaching yet another FA Cup Final after beating Crystal Palace 2-0, Chelsea have turned what was a disappointing season into a fruitful one.

The Blues were left behind in the Premier League title race, while they also crashed out of the Champions League – the two tournaments being the biggest on offer this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side did, however, offer some glimmer of hope this weekend as Chelsea reached the FA Cup final for the third successive campaign running.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring for the Blues after being left out from the start, replacing Mateo Kovacic, who pulled up injured in the first half.

After showing promising signs as a youngster, Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea career took a disappointing turn, where a couple of loan spells and being frozen out the team has had a negative impact on his development.

Now a 26-year old, Loftus-Cheek has forced Tuchel's hand at times with his stellar performances from midfield.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After Tuchel stated publicly that he needs to do more than just be tall and good looking, the English international, who was part of the Three Lions’ last World Cup squad, has shown signs of maturity and is now off the mark for the season, scoring his first goal after three years.

Loftus-Cheek’s versatility is vital to earning a consistent place in Tuchel's side, and after anchoring the midfield and bossing the show, surging up the pitch with his driving runs, Loftus-Cheek could reap the rewards for his displays and work his way into the line-up by the time Chelsea play Liverpool in the FA Cup next month at Wembley.

Even when N'Golo Kante was introduced onto the pitch in the second half, Loftus-Cheek remained as the deepest midfielder for the Blues and broke up the play, ensuring Crystal Palace don't give the Blues a late scare.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 26-year-old became a full international for England by playing further up the pitch, but now he seems to be going about his business as a more responsible midfielder.

With Chelsea out of the aforementioned Premier League and Champions League, Tuchel is likely to rotate his squad as preparations begin for next season, so it's almost a guarantee that Loftus-Cheek will be featuring more regularly for Chelsea.

Not to mention that the World Cup is taking place later this year, and after England boss, Gareth Southgate, was in attendance to witness the tall, good looking midfielder’s clean strike, Loftus-Cheek’s place in the squad cannot be completely written off either at this stage.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube