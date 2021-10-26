    • October 26, 2021
    'Saul Needs to Step Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Southampton

    Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

    Thomas Tuchel's Blues will be looking to book their spot in the last eight as they welcome the Saints to the capital for the second time in October.

    Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz

    Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Mount, Vale

    Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for the Blues but at right wing-back, while Ross Barkley begins in the attack for Thomas Tuchel. 

    Hakim Ziyech also comes into the side as Tuchel rings the changes against the Saints. 

    Marcos Alonso plays as does Saul Niguez for Chelsea who are claimed to be hit with injuries. 

    Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

