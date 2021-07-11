Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Edmond Tapsoba

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s 22-year-old centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

This news comes after the defender mentioned the European champions in an interview with Afriquesports as a possible transfer destination.

“Chelsea for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official. I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen. We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path.”

Tapsoba has shone at Bayer Leverkusen to date (Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images)

Tapsoba is recognised as a superb defensive talent in Germany, and, valued at €40 million by TransferMarkt, further compounds Chelsea’s interest in a centre-back after links to Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane in recent weeks.

After the departure of Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan, and the uncertain futures of Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger, whose contract expires next summer, Chelsea could look to bolster the squad in this area.

What kind of profile is Edmond Tapsoba, and how could he feature in a Thomas Tuchel Chelsea side?

Career to date

Edmond Tapsoba grew up in Burkina Faso, who were also represented by ex-Blue Bertrand Traore, and made his debut for the national team in 2016 aged just 17.

Tapsoba jostling with Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In 2017, Tapsoba left West Africa to move to Portugal with second-tier Leixões. Despite not making a senior appearance for the club, he was snapped up the following summer by Vitória, a Primeira Liga side with a history in the Europa League.

Tapsoba primarily featured for Vitória’s reserve side in his first season, playing an available 30 out of 34 at centre-back, and making the senior bench twice. However, the 2019/20 season was a real step-up for Tapsoba, still only 20 and finding his feet at senior level.

Tapsoba missed just two of Vitória’s opening 18 league games, scoring four, as well as featuring extensively in the Europa League. Despite Vitória finishing bottom of Group F, Tapsoba played every available minute in the competition for the club, impressing in the home game against Arsenal which ended 1-1.

Tapsoba was praised for his 'pocketing' of Erling Halaand in February (Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/Xinhua)

This form saw Bayer Leverkusen sign Tapsoba in January 2020 for a fee potentially rising to €25 million, the second highest in their history. Tapsoba missed just one of Leverkusen’s remaining 14 league games, as well as playing a further five Europa League games as the Bundesliga side were knocked out by Inter.

Vitória coach Ivo Vieira claimed last year: "I'm sure he will continue his development and become one of the greatest players in the world. He can end up where he wants to: at one of the world's biggest clubs."

Meanwhile, Tapsoba told Bundesliga.com: “I never expected to establish myself so quickly. I arrived in January and thought I would need at least six months or so to adapt and to get settled. But when I arrived, my teammates welcomed me straight away and the coach put his trust in me. With this level of backing, any player could have done what I did.”

Tapsoba has played 15 Europa League games (Photo by DDP Images/Sipa USA)

Tapsoba continued his upward trajectory last season - missing just three league games out of 34, playing the full 90 in 29. Forming a solid partnership with Jonathan Tah, Tapsoba’s SofaScore league rating increased from 6.81 to 7.17. Tapsoba’s Europa League rating also increased from 6.99 to 7.08, as Leverkusen were disappointingly knocked out by Young Boys.

Still only 22, Tapsoba already has 93 senior appearances to his name, is currently represented by ex-Chelsea midfielder Deco, and was referred to as ‘defender who stopped Erling Haaland’ after the 4-3 win in February.

Style of play

Tapsoba has been compared to Jerome Boateng by Bundesliga.com after his debut season, for his combination of strength and passing ability. Tapsoba has also claimed he models his game on ex-Premier League players Per Mertesacker and John Stones.

Tapsoba particularly excels when it comes to his passing and ability in possession. Across the last year, his 92.65 passes attempted per 90 were in the top 1% for defenders in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues, whilst he completed 90.9% of these passes, in the top 12%.

Tapsoba has claimed to have a positive relationship with Jamaican winger Leon Bailey (Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images)

With Bayer Leverkusen playing out from the back, both Tapsoba and Tah are encouraged to pick ambitious passes, and the former excels in this area.

Tapsoba is also in the elite 1% for progressive passing distance per 90 (554.12m), total carries per 90 (76.92), and passes under pressure per 90 (9.22).

Most comfortable at left-centre-back, Tapsoba covers huge amounts of ground owing to his stamina, energy and pace, able to bring the ball forward out of defensive areas before picking a pass to launch an attack:

Credit: SofaScore

In fact, across the 2019/20 season, Tapsoba attempted the most long balls per 90 for u24-year-old centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues with 37. At the same time, his long ball completion rate of 91% was higher than Andreas Christensen, Dayot Upamecano, Joe Gomez and Presnel Kimpembe, and only bettered by Nico Elvedi.

Tapsoba’s passing execution and calmness on the ball could align with Thomas Tuchel 3-4-3, where Christensen and Rudiger are instructed to approach the game this way.

Tapsoba has more to his game than just passing though - at 6’4 he is a powerful physical presence, happy to resort to the ‘dirty work’ of defending.

Tapsoba recently followed Chelsea on Instagram amid speculation (Photo by Pixathlon / Osnapix/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Tapsoba’s tackles in the defensive third per 90 (1.66), successful pressures per 90 (4.85), blocks per 90 (2.31) and passes blocked per 90 (1.44) are all in the top 10% for European centre-backs, as Leverkusen conceded the 3rd least goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Still very young for a centre-back, Tapsoba still has enormous room to grow and prove Ivo Vieira and many others correct. With Chelsea always on the radar to acquire elite young talent, don’t be surprised if the club approaches Tapsoba in the coming weeks, especially if Kurt Zouma leaves the club this window.

