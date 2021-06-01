Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Maxence Lacroix

It's no secret that there's value to be found in the French market. But even Wolfsburg will be surprised by just how quickly Maxence Lacroix has settled into life in Germany.

Plucked from Sochaux in the French second division last summer, the centre-half has put in a string of impressive displays to help Wolfsburg qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015. So with Chelsea reportedly interested in taking the 21-year-old to West London, we take a look at what the youngster could bring to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Lacroix is a proactive defender who looks to step out and engage the ball. He averages 11.64 pressures per 90 with a 36.1% success rate, whilst his combined tackle and interception numbers per 90 (4.83) are similarly high - Lacroix's propensity to step out of the defensive line is also complemented by his recovery speed. In comparison to Chelsea's current defensive options, the youngster offers a more aggressive alternative, allowing the Blues to win the ball higher up the pitch and transition play with far more regularity.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Whilst Lacroix averages more tackles, interceptions and recoveries than any of Chelsea's current crop of defensive options, his ability to contest the ball aerially leaves a lot to be desired. He averages a 53% aerial duel success rate, a figure that leaves him far behind Andreas Christensen, whose 67.2% success rate is the lowest amongst Chelsea's centre-halves. In Thomas Tuchel's current system, this is a worrying statistic as Chelsea were ranked fourth for aerial duel completion rate amongst the Premier League last season. Chelsea's high line is predicated on the ability of their three centre-halves to win the ball aerially. Now, this could prove to be less of an issue should Tuchel look to transition his side out of their current formation. The long-term success of a team playing three at the back is negligible, with Antonio Conte's short-lived spells at both Chelsea and Inter Milan testament to this theory.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

In possession, Lacroix is often passive in build-up play, acting as the foil to John Brooks, who is tasked with transitioning play out from the back. But this doesn't mean Lacroix is incapable of adapting to a more progressive role. Among Chelsea's backline, only Thiago Silva (11,880 yards) has racked up a higher progressive distance from his passes this season. Whilst again only Silva surpasses Lacroix when it comes to carrying the ball, both in terms of volume and progressive distance. Lacroix's age and raw numbers suggest he can play a more active in possession if given the opportunity.

There's always a caveat to analysing young players, potential is nothing but conjecture until proven on a consistent basis. Lacroix has had an excellent breakthrough season with Wolfsburg and has shown plenty of promise, especially in his defensive play. But ultimately he, just like many others his age, still have room for improvement. The Frenchman would reportedly fetch around £20 million this summer, but whilst his arrival in West London would be greeted with great promise, it should also be met with patience.

