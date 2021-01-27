Scout Report: Duje Caleta-Car

French football is a treasure trove of talent and the controversy over Ligue 1's broadcasting contracts has only intensified interest from across Europe.

The pandemic and the loss of TV revenue has thrown many of France's top clubs into disrepair. Marseille have seen Morgan Sanson move to Aston Villa this week in an attempt to recoup funds. And with their Croatian centre-half Duje Caleta-Car still being touted with a move away, Chelsea would do well to keep tabs on the 24-year-old.

West Ham tried to bring Caleta-Car to the Premier League in the last transfer window but were rebuffed because of his desire to play Champions League football. This is a condition that Chelsea won't necessarily be able to offer but also one that a player of Caleta-Car's ability warrants.

Caleta-Car has already been the subject of Premier League interest.

A staple of Marseille's side since his arrival from RB Salzburg Caleta-Car is a product of Marco Rose's high pressing juggernaut that romped home to four successive league titles. Capable of playing in a high line, his strong recovery runs allow his teammates to take more risks in possession.

This is not to say Caleta-Car himself is not himself confident with the ball at his feet. It is in fact testament to his ability to break the lines with his passing that despite completing fewer passes (879) than Kurt Zouma (1005) this season, he has accumulated a higher progressive distance (6812 yards) than the Frenchman (5819).

Having initially struggled to settle in the south of France Caleta-Car is now one of the most imperious defenders in the division. Standing at 6'4 he is a commanding presence at the heart of the defence. Ranking second in Ligue 1 for the percentage of aerial duels won this season (81.8%). A perfect blend between mobility and power, the centre-half dominates duels all over the pitch. Whether heading clear or sweeping in behind Caleta-Car rarely looks ill at ease with his defensive responsibilities.

The 24-year-old is a dominant figure in the air.

Chelsea are a team that whilst confident in possession often look weak when drawn into physical duels. With the hectic winter schedule and subsequent rotation bringing said deficiency to the fore in recent weeks. Anwar El Ghazi's equaliser for Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month owing to Andreas Christensen's lack of physicality.

Caleta-Car not only solves these issues but fills a leadership void that Thiago Silva has single-handedly tried to remedy since he arrived from PSG.

His occasionally rash decision making draws striking similarities to Zouma. And should Silva extend his stay in West London beyond this season, Caleta-Car would likely be aided by the Brazilian's experience and composure in the same fashion as Zouma.

The Croatian international is often accused of being too rash in the tackle.

Following the tumultuous departure of Frank Lampard and the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are very unlikely to make any moves in the January transfer window. But come the summer Caleta-Car will almost certainly be open to a move to the Premier League. Physical centre-halves who can distribute effectively are in high demand and Caleta-Car provides Chelsea with a cheaper and lesser mentioned alternative to the likes of Pau Torres and Dayot Upemecano.

