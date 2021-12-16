Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
'Should be Fine' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Everton

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from his team that beat Leeds United with a last minute penalty at the weekend. 

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley

Christian Pulisic is trusted upfront as Cesar Azpilicueta keeps his place in defence, captaining the side.

Marcos Alonso and Reece James start as wing-backs with Ruben Loftus-Cheek alongside Jorginho in midfield.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

