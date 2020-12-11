Comment: Why the best is yet to come from Timo Werner

Chelsea’s spectacular form in the last few weeks has been slightly marred by criticism towards German attacker Timo Werner and his recent form in a new look Blues side.

The 24-year-old who arrived in West London this summer has had a mixed bag of performances over the last couple of months with Sunday’s 3-1 win over Leeds United in particular sparking widespread discontent regarding the inside forwards finishing ability.

Considering Frank Lampard’s comments supporting Werner and glimpses of his ability being showcased this season, is this criticism justified and do Chelsea fans have anything to worry about going forward?

The former Leipzig man has a proven pedigree at the top level with the German netting a sensational 34 goals under Julian Nagelsmann making him Europe’s fourth best marksman in the 19-20 campaign.

Despite a few sub par performances, Werner has been invaluable in giving Frank Lampard’s side an attacking directness and spontaneity as he drifts from his position often finding space and combining with other players.

Werner has contributed to seven goals so far in the Premier League and his ability to drive into space at speed has given this Chelsea side an attacking dynamic not seen since the departure of Eden Hazard in the summer of 2019.

Lampard’s comments in the media will offer the attacker a much needed boost if he is to kick on during the heavy schedule in the run up to Christmas.

"Timo is going to be a huge player for this club. He has scored some goals already, of course he will want to be scoring more, he has missed a couple but if he keeps getting there he will score those goals."

Lampard went on to credit the importance of Werner’s creative attributes to the rest of the team.

"He has come into this league and made a big impact straightaway with his speed, direct nature, and things he is creating for the team. He is getting lots of chances, he makes lots of chances through his explosive nature and his eye to be in the right areas."

The current injuries to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech means the Blues will rely heavily on Werner’s presence in the next few weeks with the versatile forward proving he has the stamina and work rate to play consistently with limited rest.

Lampard’s preferred choice of playing Werner off the left in combination with a target man up front will allow the German to thrive over time due to the added support he gets off the likes of Olivier Giroud.

In an interview in 2018 predecessor Eden Hazard lauded the quality of Olivier Giroud in supplying chances to other players.

"He's a target man, maybe the best in the world. I think so. When he gets the ball, he can hold it and we can go with him."

The iconic combination of Giroud and Hazard was integral to Chelsea’s Europa League triumph in 2019 and the goalscoring ability Werner offers will only add to this side between now and the end of the season.

At only 24-years-old Werner is only just coming into his prime ages and a small blip in front of goal should not be read in to too much considering the volume of games left in the season and his time at Chelsea in the future to prove otherwise.

Werner is expected to start on Saturday at Goodison park versus Everton and will look to take advantage of Carlo Ancelotti’s defence which has proved to be susceptible to concede cheap goals despite their excellent start to the campaign.

