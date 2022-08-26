Sign One Player From Leicester City: James Maddison
Leicester travel to Chelsea on Saturday, so ahead of the game we take a look at one player to sign from the opposition.
Wesley Fofana looks very likely to come to Stamford Bridge in the next few days, therefore I have tried to avoid him and focus on another player.
James Maddison has been a stand-out playmaker in the Foxes side for a number of years now. He has started all three of their games so far this season.
The 25-year-old would be a good alternative to Everton's Anthony Gordon, who the Blues are reportedly willing to pay £60 million for.
Maddison, who has a cap for England, has made 175 appearances and 47 goals for the East Midlands side.
The no.10 scored a free kick in the last Premier League game against Southampton, where he curved the ball around the wall and into the bottom right corner. However, the game did end in defeat for the home side.
Maddison would probably be forced to play as part of the front three in Thomas Tuchel's system. This could elevate his game to a new level and help him score more goals.
