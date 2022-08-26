Skip to main content

Sign One Player From Leicester City: James Maddison

Leicester travel to Chelsea on Saturday, so ahead of the game we take a look at one player to sign from the opposition.

Wesley Fofana looks very likely to come to Stamford Bridge in the next few days, therefore I have tried to avoid him and focus on another player.

James Maddison has been a stand-out playmaker in the Foxes side for a number of years now. He has started all three of their games so far this season.

The 25-year-old would be a good alternative to Everton's Anthony Gordon, who the Blues are reportedly willing to pay £60 million for.

James Maddison
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maddison, who has a cap for England, has made 175 appearances and 47 goals for the East Midlands side.

The no.10 scored a free kick in the last Premier League game against Southampton, where he curved the ball around the wall and into the bottom right corner. However, the game did end in defeat for the home side.

Maddison would probably be forced to play as part of the front three in Thomas Tuchel's system. This could elevate his game to a new level and help him score more goals.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Koulibaly v Leeds
Match Coverage

'We Always See A Response' - Thomas Tuchel On The Chelsea Mindset

By Melissa Edwards
Daniel Iversen celebrates with his Leicester teammates
Match Coverage

Lookback: EFL Cup - Stockport 0-0 Leicester (1-3 pens)

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel v Leeds
Match Coverage

'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Women Supporters
Match Coverage

Chelsea's Predicted XI Vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Reece James v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea v Leicester City | Premier League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Leicester last season
Match Coverage

A Look Back At The Last Time Chelsea Played Leicester City

By Connor Dossi-White
Anthony Gordon and Frank Lampard
Transfer News

'He's Our Player' - Frank Lampard On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic v Real Madrid
News

Everything You Need To Know About Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage

By Melissa Edwards