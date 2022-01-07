Six Full-Backs Chelsea Could Look to Sign in the January Transfer Window

A large part of Thomas Tuchel's success at Chelsea has been how the German has utilised his wing-backs, often relying on his wide pairing as the Blues’ main source of goals.

Tuchel's favourite trump card has since been taken away from him, following the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while James is likely to spend a large number of weeks in the doctor's room.

As per the latest reports, Chelsea are unlikely to make a permanent move this month to resolve the problems at wing-back, but would consider a loan with an option to buy should they be unable to recall Emerson Palmieri from Lyon.

Here, we take a look at six full-backs Chelsea could sign this window:

Lucas Digne

Everton left-back, Lucas Digne, is a player hot on Chelsea's radar with the Frenchman linked to the club ever since Chilwell showed the slightest of pain in his leg. Digne has experience playing in a back four and as a wing-back for both the Toffees and French national team.

The biggest hurdle in negotiations could be the Blues’ relationship with Everton with the Merseyside club deciding to do business elsewhere when Chelsea showed interest in Romelu Lukaku and John Stones many, many moons ago.

Sergino Dest

Another name on Chelsea’s wish-list has been out of favour Barcelona star, Sergino Dest. The full-back from the United States has seen limited game time under Xavi and instead of fighting a losing battle to regain his spot, a move to London could be on the cards for the American.

Dani Alves’ return to the Catalans could open the door for Dest to leave the club, and at a fee of just £16 million, he would be a great option for the Blues.

Juan Foyth

After joining Villarreal from Tottenham Hotspur, Juan Foyth has gone from strength to strength, elevating his game to a whole new level.

The 23-year-old Argentine has shown his versatility in defence, and with age still on his side, Foyth could provide that extra competitiveness needed to push James all the way.

The former Spurs full-back is valued at around €25 million, and after agreeing to a move to England earlier in his career, perhaps now would be the perfect opportunity to bring him back to the English capital.

Pedro Porro

A name long forgotten about in English football, Pedro Porro could be the perfect solution to Chelsea's wing-back crisis.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was once signed by Manchester City from Girona for a fee near the £12 million mark, and has rejuvenated his career in Portugal, shining in Sporting CP's famous green and white colours.

Porro can play as a right-back, right winger, or most-importantly, a right wing-back, in fact, his pace and trickery suggests that he could be equally as talented on the left flank with his ability to cut inside. Currently on loan from City, Porro could be a name worth mentioning behind Chelsea’s doors.

Marcelo

A few years ago, this would have been labelled as an imaginable signing for Chelsea, but after playing second fiddle to Ferland Mendy, signing Real Madrid's Marcelo could prove to be a deal well and truly on the cards.

At 33 years of age and with six months left on his contract, the Brazilian, once deemed as the best left-back on the planet, will be looking for one last final move to a big club, before preparing for retirement in China, Qatar or his home native.

Youcef Atal

A player Chelsea can get a closer look at during this year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Youcef Atal of Algeria will have another chance to shine after a number of impressive seasons in France with OGC Nice.

The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his contract, will come at a cheap price, and has the quality to fit right into Tuchel's Chelsea system without any complaints.

Atal is probably the most versatile of the aforementioned list of full-backs, and with the Blues needing cover in both right wing-back and left wing-back, the Algerian starlet has a case to make the shortlist for Chelsea’s January shopping list.

