Social Watch: Chelsea fans don't want Paul Pogba at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans have shown their stance on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. 

The 27-year-old's future at Old Trafford has been somewhat unclear for a long period now, and his agent Mino Raiola recently spoke to Tuttsport confirming his days at Manchester United are over. 

"Paul [Pogba] is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him.

"He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."

Absolute Chelsea asked supporters on Twitter if they would like to see Pogba in a Blues shirt in west London - the answering was a comfortable no. 

Over 3,000 votes, and Pogba to Chelsea is a deal which fans would like to see, if or when he is to leave Manchester United. 

