The 2020 summer transfer window was very impressive for Chelsea. An immense expenditure of over £220 million brought in six new faces - including considerable fees on young German attackers Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The summer window was remarkable for the club for two reasons. Firstly, Chelsea were able to acquire their first choice targets. Ben Chilwell was tracked by the club extensively prior to his arrival - the left-back identified, partly by Ashley Cole, as a priority for that position after Marcos Alonso and Emerson’s shortfalls last season.

Chelsea’s interest in Kai Havertz was also publicly known for months - the club negotiating the best deal for a while. His eventual arrival was merely a confirmation of what was known for many weeks.

Secondly, despite over £200 million being a huge outlay, the club spent wisely. The £45million spent on Chilwell falls far short of the £80 million Leicester initially quoted. Edouard Mendy already looks a bargain at £22 million, keeping five clean sheets in his first six games, conceding one. The £33 million spent on Hakim Ziyech is not astronomical. Chelsea have an extremely skilled and pragmatic negotiator in Abramovich’s trusted advisor Marina Granovskaia.

However, despite an almost perfect window on paper, one issue remained. The squad remains too big. The club generated £49.5 million by selling or loaning 22 players. But £31.5 million of this was due to selling Alvaro Morata, who left the club on loan in January 2019.

Mario Pasalic was the most expensive outgoing this summer - at £13.5 million. Various familiar faces in the 'loan army' left again temporarily - such as Kenedy and Victor Moses. However, due to the unprecedented financial crises incurred by the coronavirus pandemic, many prospective buying clubs were unable to even cough up a loan fee and part/all of the players wages, usually the former.

Which five players should look to leave Chelsea in the January windowon loan or permanently?

Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater in action away at Roma in the 2017/18 campaign.



Things haven’t gone to plan at all for Danny Drinkwater, both on and off the field [which he has discussed in an interview], since 2018. An arrival in the 2017 summer window, in which the club also signed Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko, Drinkwater represents the misdirection of the club's transfer strategy in that window.

At £35 million, he is Chelsea’s 16th most expensive signing ever - costing more than N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa. Drinkwater has two years left on his contract, earning £110,000-a-week. The midfielder is now 30 and not involved in the first team picture at all, left out by both Maurizio Sarri and, now, Frank Lampard - training and playing with the U23 squad.

Drinkwater was only involved with Chelsea during the 2017/18 season. The club had sold Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah, and scrambled to bring in Drinkwater on deadline day. It was believed Drinkwater could be combined with Kante in midfield to a similar effect to that in the 2015/16 season, and had Champions League and international experience.

The midfielder played 22 games in all competitions, appearing off the bench most of the time, scoring one goal - a screamer versus Stoke. However, Sarri’s arrival the following summer saw Drinkwater shuffled down the pack after Sarri favorite Jorginho and Kovacic joined. He didn’t play at all in the league - his only game in the Community Shield.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A six month loan to Burnley saw Drinkwater play only once, struggling with injuries, as well as personal problems. Drinkwater did not fare well at Aston Villa either, playing four games in sixth months. Ahead of the 2020/21 season, he has not been allocated a squad number.

Drinkwater remains a valuable asset - despite being valued at £3.6 million by TransferMarkt, he remains a versatile midfielder with a Premier League and FA Cup winner's medal, Champions League experience and an England call-up.

Perhaps a side like Brighton could gamble on him in the January window - having given a platform for the 32-year-old Adam Lallana to perform again. However, Drinkwater’s wages are an obstacle, as well as a recurring calf problem, and only 17 league games in three years.

Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman versus Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Champions League Group Stage.



Another player severely out of favor at Chelsea right now is 26-year-old left-back Baba Rahman. The player is one of several left-backs signed since 2014, including Filipe Luis, Marcos Alonso and Emerson, in the hope of finding Ashley Cole’s long-term successor.

The defender joined after a bright season with Augsburg, playing 31 out of 34 games as the club qualified for the Europa League. Chelsea were in turmoil in the 2015/16 season, finishing 10th, although Baba showed signs of promise, particularly in the Champions League, with his pace, dribbling and crossing abilities.

Ghana Web stated Baba 'will succeed at the club…he can only get better with time…his movement was excellent and he played intelligently.'

However, Baba has had an unlucky last few years which has stalled this potential and talent. After Marcos Alonso was signed and utilised by Antonio Conte in a 3-4-3/3-5-2, Baba headed to Schalke on loan.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

He played 13 times, although suffered meniscus damage followed by a cruciate ligament rupture, which ruled him out for a total of 305 days, often training with the reserve team. In January 2019, he joined Reims in Ligue 1, and generated some of the form he originally showed with Augsburg. However, a loan move to Mallorca was not as fruitful, Baba only playing twice after struggling with a knee injury.

Baba now finds himself without a squad number at Chelsea and fourth choice left-back. He is valued at £2.1 million, with potential for this to rise if he has a positive loan spell in January. Like Drinkwater, Baba has Champions League experience, and 28 games for Ghana, including in the 2015 AFCON. Football fans will hope to see Baba playing regular football soon and showing the bright talent evidenced in times between 2014 and 2017.

Marcos Alonso or Emerson

Both left-backs were linked with moves away in the summer



One area of the Chelsea squad which is particularly bloated right now is left-back, hence the Baba problem, and the issue of retaining both Marcos Alonso and Emerson, after Chilwell’s arrival.

Both players were rumoured to be close to leaving at various points, with Inter known admirers under Antonio Conte. Very few clubs have three senior left-backs, with Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal often utilising Zinchenko, Milner, and Maitland-Niles when needed.

Alonso and Emerson are also on high wages - earning £185,000-a-week combined. It was publicly known that Chelsea were hoping to offload one of the players, although financial restrictions across Europe prevented any club committing to a loan or permanent deal.

(Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Both players have their respective benefits. Marcos Alonso is a unique goal threat, scoring 19 league goals since 2016, the most in the league for defenders. He is also a dead-ball specialist, scoring free-kicks against Tottenham and Newcastle, a trait that is valuable considering Willian's departure.

Alonso is also a versatile player and performs best as a wing-back playing with three centre-backs, such as in Conte’s first season, and at times for Lampard last season, such as the 3-1 FA Cup semi-final versus Man Utd.

Emerson is three years younger and is arguably a more valuable asset. He showed promising form in the first few games of Lampard’s tenure, including in the Super Cup against Liverpool, and in league games versus Man Utd and Norwich. However, he has struggled for consistency, form and fitness since, only playing two minutes in the final 13 games of the season, Lampard preferring Alonso or Azpilicueta. T

his season, Emerson’s only game time has come in the Carabao Cup, and nine minutes against Krasnador. The left-back position is clearly Chilwell’s to lose now, after a brilliant start to the season for the Englishman.

It remains unclear if Inter will return for either player after signing full-backs Aleksander Kolarov and Achraf Hakimi, after Chelsea valued both players at roughly £25 million. Ideally, Chelsea will move on Baba and one of Alonso or Emerson in January, to recoup funds and make space in the squad.

Antonio Rudiger or Fikayo Tomori

Rudiger and Tomori warming up before Champions League match against FC Krasnodar.

Another area of the squad Chelsea that is too congested currently is centre-back. After the well documented defensive issues last season, particularly from set pieces, the club brought in senior centre-back Thiago Silva on a free.

Silva has performed well - an integral part of the back four that kept clean sheets against Burnley, Sevilla and Man Utd. The club also signed Malang Sarr, also on a free, who has joined FC Porto on loan for the 2020/21 season.

However, the club were unable to shift any central defenders out of the club - meaning there are now five players competing for two places. As Premier League clubs voted against retaining nine bench places, as was the case in Project Restart, one defender will always be excluded from the matchday squad.

Both Tomori and Rudiger are not as highly regarded by Lampard as Zouma and Thiago Silva are, and both were linked with moves away in the summer.

Thiago Silva has earned high praise from Frank Lampard since his arrival this summer.

Rudiger was not involved in the squad for four of the opening seven league games, and was an unused sub in the other three. In fact, his only minutes game in the 0-4 thrashing of Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Tomori has also not been involved in many minutes to date - only playing 45 in the league versus Liverpool, and 180 in the Carabao Cup. Lampard evidently prefers a pairing of Zouma and Silva, with Christensen also playing the full 90 against Brighton, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Tomori was linked with a loan move away from Chelsea extensively throughout the summer. Rennes were interested in the centre-back, although a deal did not materialise, including a part-swap involving Edouard Mendy.

On deadline day, a loan move to West Ham collapsed, after Jim White of TalkSport revealed the Hammers were so desperate to sign him they offered Chelsea £50,000-a-week every time he didn’t play. Rudiger was also close to leaving temporarily.

AC Milan, PSG and Mourinho’s Spurs registered interest, however it is believed Chelsea demanded a £5 million loan fee, and 100% coverage of his £150,000-a-week wages, according to The Athletic. Because of the financial restrictions of clubs across Europe this season, both players stayed put.

Surely one of Tomori or Rudiger will exit the club in January, with a host of teams in both the Premier League, and across Europe, interested in the centre-backs. Tomori is only 22, with Champions League and international experience, whereas Rudiger has played 80 Premier League games, and 35 games for Germany, including at the 2018 World Cup.

Dujon Sterling

Sterling playing against Manchester City in the second leg of the FA Cup Youth Final in 2016

Dujon Sterling has been a Chelsea player since the age of eight - a right-back who was also experimented as a forward and winger earlier in his career. Now 21 [two months older than Reece James], Sterling is in need of consistent first-team football to kick-start his career and prove his abundance of talent.

The 2016/17 season was a fine example of this - aged just 16, Sterling became a regular in the u23 squad, scoring four in 24. The following season, he was given his first-team debut by Antonio Conte, playing 14 minutes versus Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

The right-back position is well covered in the Chelsea squad right now. The position is Reece James’ to lose - the 20-year-old enjoying an excellent start to the season, rated highly by Frank Lampard and Gareth Southgate.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

César Azpilicueta is also a capable rotation option. It was this obstacle into the first-team that caused Tariq Lamptey to leave Chelsea for Brighton in January. Lamptey has performed superbly on the south coast so far - playing 14 league games, and being called up to the England u21 squad, earning praise from Graham Potter for his application both on and off the field.

The 2018/19 season was productive for Sterling - he joined League One side Coventry City on loan, and played 38 games, the vast majority at right-back, assisting five goals. However, a loan to Wigan last season, following in Reece James’ footsteps, was not so positive. Sterling only played eight games in the step-up to the Championship, suffering from a hamstring injury, and was not in the squad for the remaining 14 games of the season.

Sterling remains highly regarded by Chelsea, the official club website describing him as a player with 'power, speed and adaptability'. He won the u19 Euros with England in 2017, starting in the final alongside Mason Mount. However, Sterling does not have a squad number ahead of the new campaign, and should look to head out on loan again in January, potentially to a Championship side where he can find the minutes he was given for Coventry two seasons ago.

Who do you think Chelsea should try to sell in the January transfer window?

