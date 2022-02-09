'Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Blues Starting XI to Face Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea fans have reacted to Chelsea's starting XI to face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday afternoon.

A place in the final against Palmeiras is up for grabs as Thomas Tuchel's backroom staff take charge of the tie.

Chelsea XI to face Al Hilal: Kepa, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Bettinelli, Mendy; Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy, Sar

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube