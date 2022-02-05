Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Blues Starting XI to Face Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has named a very strong side to compete against the League One side ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup.

Chelsea XI to face Plymouth Argyle: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku.

Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Werner.

Read More

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007038316h
Features/Opinions

'Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Blues Starting XI to Face Plymouth Argyle

11 seconds ago
imago1009348758h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

3 minutes ago
imago1009285611h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Trip

14 minutes ago
imago1009370457h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Lack of Chelsea January Transfer Activity Was a Collective Decision

39 minutes ago
imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Why Chelsea Youngsters Will Not Play vs Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Can Speak to Marina Granovskaia to Solve Chelsea Issues

1 hour ago
imago0041664841h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Kenedy to Grasp Chelsea Opportunity After Receiving Blues Recall

2 hours ago
imago1007663035h
News

IFAB Set to Make Substitution Law Change in March That Will Affect Chelsea

3 hours ago