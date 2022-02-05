'Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Blues Starting XI to Face Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.
Thomas Tuchel has named a very strong side to compete against the League One side ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup.
Chelsea XI to face Plymouth Argyle: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku.
Bench: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Alonso, Chalobah, Kenedy, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Werner.
Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:
