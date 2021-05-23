Sports Illustrated home
'Strong Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the final day of the season in third spot, with their Champions League destiny in their own hands. 

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Pulisic, Mount, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

Mateo Kovacic returns to the starting Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa, while Kai Havertz makes the squad but starts on the bench. 

N'Golo Kante hasn't made it for the final game of the season after his hamstring problem in midweek, and will now be rested ahead of the Champions League final next week. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

