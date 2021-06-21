'Such a Shame' - Social Media Reacts to Billy Gilmour Testing Positive for Covid-19

His Euro 2020 campaign is likely to be over.

Many have reacted to the news of Billy GIlmour testing positive for Covid-19 which all but sees his European Championships campaign come to an end.

The 20-year-old was confirmed to have the virus which sees him now have to self isolate for 10 days.

He will miss Scotland's final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday. If they progress into the last-16, he will also be ruled out of that meaning he would only return if they made it into the quarter-finals.

What have Scotland said?

In a statement on Monday, it read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

What has been said on social media?

EiFSoccer: "Oh man gutted to hear the Billy Gilmour news. To go from the elation of Friday night after putting on a MOTM performance against England, to the heartbreak of testing positive for Covid today must be devastating. Such a shame."

MattDebonoSI: "Gutted for the lad. Played incredibly well on Friday. Will miss the final group game as well as the last-16 if Scotland progress. Likely that his Euros is over. So unlucky."

EvansJames99: "After putting in a MOTM display at Wembley, Billy Gilmour has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. You’ve really got to feel the youngster, especially with Croatia to come."

Adam Newson: "Ah this is gutting. Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and has to isolate for ten days. Will miss game vs Croatia tomorrow and more if Scotland progress. Billy Gilmour can't catch a break. First lockdown halted all the momentum he'd built up against Liverpool and Everton. Then he suffered a knee injury during Project Restart and missed four months. And now having finally broken into the Scotland side, he tests positive for Covid."

