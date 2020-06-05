Absolute Chelsea
Reaction: 'Chelsea signing Timo Werner will help Tammy Abraham get to the next level'

Matt Debono

Chelsea are set to finalise a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner next week after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Werner is expected to make the switch to England for a fee of £54 million, worth £200,000-a-week on a five-year-deal.

Following his arrival, he will bolster Frank Lampard's attacking options and join Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front, with Michy Batshuayi likely to leave this summer. 

But having netted 13 goals in 25 Premier League appearances and leading the line for the Blues, Abraham will be provided with much needed competition by Werner. 

What could it mean for the 22-year-old?

We asked Chelsea supporters on Twitter whether they thought the arrival of Werner at Chelsea would have a positive or negative impact on Tammy Abraham.

Here's the reaction: 

Timo Werner can also play on the left-hand side as well as leading the line. Where Frank Lampard will opt to utilise Werner remains unknown. We'll have to wait and see. 

----------

