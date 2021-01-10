'That attack is unreal' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Morecambe

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.

Lampard has to deliver progression for the Blues at Stamford Bridge to keep his job at Chelsea. His job is on the line. If they suffer a shock defeat to the League 2 side, his tenure will surely be all but ended by owner Roman Abramovich.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Morecambe: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Mount, Gilmour, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Caballero, Tomori, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud

----------

Lampard named a strong side as he feels the heat in the dugout. He makes six changes to the side that started in the defeat to Manchester City.

Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga come into the side, as does Emerson at the back.

Billy Gilmour starts in midfield alongside birthday boy Mason Mount. Kai Havertz is also in the side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech lead the line for Chelsea.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

